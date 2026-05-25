News Headlines

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A politician once said that women get abortions for 'vanity purposes' and use them as a 'secondary form of contraception'. A man aired anti-abortion views , including claims that women rely on them so they can 'shag anyone they want'.
A man was spared jail after raping teenage girls. Participants took part in the annual cheese rolling event. A London-bound flight made an emergency landing after a passenger alerted crew of the charger's presence. A woman boards a commercial aircraft with hand luggage.
She glances over her shoulder and smiles at the camera. A man was spared jail after raping teenage girls.
Participants took part in the annual cheese rolling event. A London-bound flight made an emergency landing after a passenger alerted crew of the charger's presence. A woman boards a commercial aircraft with hand luggage. She glances over her shoulder and smiles at the camera
Politician Anti-Abortion Views Rape Cheese Rolling Emergency Landing Hand Luggage Ebola Treatment Centre
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