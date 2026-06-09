News Headlines

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Sarah Kellen also told a US congressional committee that she attended the 18th birthday party of the former Duke of York’s daughter, Princess Beatrice. Many schools around the country are prohibiting mobile-phone use over concerns for children’s mental health .

The Government has launched a three-week call for evidence as Starmer gives tech firms ultimatum to stop children sending nude images. It has called for the public to submit evidence for screen use for children aged five to 16. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson speaks on stage at Britain’s Labour Party’s annual conference. The PM is expected to announce a social media crackdown for under-16s, possibly drawing on Australia’s ban.

The trial of former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been played a police interview with one of his two alleged victims, recorded prior to his arrest. The former personal assistant, who worked for Epstein for over a decade from 2001, was interviewed by the US House oversight committee on 21 May.

The trial of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the former leader of the DUP, over 18 sex abuse charges has entered its third week at Newry Crown Court in County Down





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarah Kellen US Congressional Committee Mobile-Phone Use Children’S Mental Health Tech Firms Ultimatum Children Sending Nude Images Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson Britain’S Labour Party’S Annual Conference Social Media Crackdown Australia’S Ban Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Sir Jef Police Interview With One Of His Two Alleged V Newry Crown Court In County Down Former Personal Assistant Who Worked For Epstein For Over A Decade From 2001

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