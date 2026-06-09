News Headlines

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The BBC , facing a battle for World Cup viewers in a highly competitive world of podcasts and streamers, has signed a lineup of big names, including snubbed England star Maguire, who expressed his shock at missing out on Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Insiders fear that while the BBC has the live rights to 54 of the 104 games, in a share with ITV, its coverage will struggle to win the battle for attention in a podcast environment where the noisiest views get the biggest viral response. Former England captain David Gower fears Ben Stokes' reign as Test skipper may already be in 'the past tense' following his involvement in a nightclub incident with a Saracens rugby player.

Ahead of the Ashes, white-ball captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer in Wellington before a one-day international against New Zealand. The 2026 World Cup is set to be one of the hottest on record, with temperatures in the US expected to top 35°C in cities like Dallas, Houston, and Monterrey this June and July.

The i Paper's Chief Football Writer put his body to the test in a heat chamber to find out exactly what the players will be dealing with. Donald Trump was loudly booed by basketball fans at New York's Madison Square Gardens during the NBA Finals on Monday night, with airport-style security measures put in place for his attendance.

The Statue of Liberty has welcomed migrants from around the world for decades, but figures suggest more students are moving abroad and more Americans are buying homes elsewhere, as the US prepares to mark its 250th anniversary





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BBC World Cup Podcast Streamer Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson David Gower Harry Brook Donald Trump Statue Of Liberty Migration Heat NBA Finals Security Measures

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