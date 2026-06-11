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Aaron Sorkin 's character in the TV show ‘ The West Wing ’ was an intellectual who threatened to bomb Syria with ‘total disaster’ if an American was killed.

In contrast, Trump attacked Iran without much forethought and appears to have no idea how to end the war he started more than 100 days ago. Trump posted a clip of Bartlet's threat after Iran shot down an American helicopter, and the US responded with airstrikes. The US has escalated slowly and the bombing has been relatively measured. The UK's former defence secretary John Healey warned repeatedly that the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) needed additional investment since late 2025.

The financial pressures facing defence were agreed between the Ministry of Defence, No 10, the Treasury, and the National Security Adviser in early 2026. The Green Party Leader Zack Polanski said the government was in chaos and unable to govern. Labour candidate Andy Burnham said he would seek to enter any leadership contest if he wins.

Sitting too much and not moving enough while pregnant has been linked to a higher risk of developing serious complications that cause high blood pressure. Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attended an event at Oriel College of Oxford University





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