News of drone attacks, missile strikes, and disorder in various regions

This news article covers several incidents of drone attacks, missile strikes, and disorder in different regions, including France, Romania, Lithuania, Iraq, Iran, and Northern Ireland.

On Monday, French jets shot down a drone, likely Ukrainian, over Latvia, while in Moldova, authorities found the wreckage of another one. With the last month, a Romania n fighter jet shot down an off-course Ukrainian drone over Estonia.

The next day, another triggered an air-raid alert in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. And just over a week ago, a Russian drone, probably malfunctioning due to Ukrainian air defences, hit a US base in Iraq. These incidents are becoming more frequent as the tempo of long-range attacks increases, and both sides are launching strikes close to the other’s western borders.

A Western official told that when making their calculations, Kyiv and Moscow had now 'baked in' the potential risk of cross-border incursions. Both currently consider the dangers acceptable. Iranian missiles are launched, as Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against a US base in Jordan and 21 other targets in the Gulf on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it hit 21 targets across the region and warned more 'severe' attacks would come. A woman holds an Iranian flag on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2026. A satellite view shows the Ali Al Salem Base, after Iranian strikes, near Al Jahra, Kuwait, March 1, 2026. Debris from interceptions fell over Jordanian territory but caused no injuries or material damage.

An Iranian missile is launched, as Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against a US base in Jordan and 21 other targets in the Gulf on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz. A family get into a PSNI vehicle after being rescued from houses which caught fire in Lendrick Street in east Belfast, as disorder flared in response to Monday night's stabbing attack in the city





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Drone Attacks Missile Strikes Disorder France Romania Lithuania Iraq Iran Northern Ireland

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