News on BBC Sport: Curtis Pritchard, AJ, Laura Wood, and Daddy Pig runs, world records

This news article provides updates on Curtis Pritchard, a Love Island star, and his brother AJ who participated in the London Marathon in May. It also mentions Laura Wood, another Love Island star, and her journey to becoming the fastest ever to complete a marathon and worldwide record. Additionally, it highlights Daddy Pig, the beloved character from Peppa Pig, successfully completing the 26.2 miles marathon and raising money for a good cause.

Curtis Pritchard , the Love Island star, explained why he failed to complete the London Marathon alongside brother AJ. He had old knee and hip injuries that were exacerbated during the tenth mile and led to his withdrawal.

He made the decision to pull out to focus on his upcoming boxing match and to avoid further injury. Meanwhile, Laura Wood became the fastest ever Love Island star to complete the marathon, and Tigst Assefa won the elite women's race, setting a new world record. Daddy Pig successfully completed the marathon with fitness star Joe Wicks, raising a massive £57,000 for the National Deaf Children's Society





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

London Marathon Curtis Pritchard AJ Laura Wood National Deaf Children's Society World Record Daddy Pig

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

She abused a boy, 15, then 'forgot' to sign the sex offenders' registerA court heard Laura Bardsley had sex with the boy on at least 15 occasions, and also sent 'sexually-charged' messages professing her love

Read more »

Security guard named ‘best of the best’ after what she did in shopping centreLaura Walsh subdued the male attacker until the police arrived

Read more »

Three generations of Dern family seen together at Cannes; Bruce and Laura DernBruce and Laura Dern were seen together for the first time since the death of her mother and his ex-wife Diane Ladd on the Cannes red carpet. They were accompanied by their grandson Ellery Harper and daughter Jaya Harper.

Read more »

Scotland youngsters Ross Gannon-Doak and Curtis McFadden to shine at World CupScotland manager Clarke can expect a boost from starlets Gannon-Doak and McFadden at the World Cup.

Read more »