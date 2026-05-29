The news text provides information on various topics such as the ex-prince, Epstein-Barr virus, multiple myeloma, triplet therapy, house prices, and half-retirement.

he was working with " multiple clients " who could speak about the ex-prince but who fear they will not receive proper treatment in the UK. Adding new pill could help incurable blood cancer patients live well for longer A new once-daily pill could help patients with a with an incurable blood cancer live longer without the disease getting worse, according to researchers.

Every year, about 6,200 people in the UK are diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that develops from abnormal plasma cells in bone marrow. But there are few options for patients whose multiple myeloma has returned or stopped responding to standard treatments.

But US researchers, who presented their findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago, found that adding a new once-daily pill to a combination of drugs already used on the NHS could help patients live well for longer. Caption: Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), computer illustration. EBV, also known as human herpes virus 4, is 1 of 8 herpes viruses that infects humans.

It is best known as the cause of infectious mononucleosis (glandular fever), but is also associated with some forms of cancer, including Burkitts lymphoma. In both infections, the virus infects one type of white blood cell, the B lymphocytes. Infection with EBV is common and usually harmless; additional factors potentiate the development of more serious diseases.

Of the 108 NHS Trusts that reported full data for each year since 2015/16, 73 saw a rise in the number of breaches of the 28-day reschedule standard (Photo: Jeff Moore/PA Wire) The trial to test the the triplet therapy – which included the new treatment mezigdomide – included 479 people with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Some 288 patients were given the new triplet drug of mezigdomide, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone, while 191 had just carfilzomib and dexamethasone.

After a follow-up period, those in the mezigdomide group lived for a median of 18 months without their disease progressing. That is more than double the 8.3 months for the group given the two-drug combination. It then pulls in all the disease-causing proteins – like a magnet, and degrades them. By wiping out these cancer-fuelling proteins, the drug also stimulates the immune system to attack and kill remaining cancer cells.

Its ability to reverse immune exhaustion and enhance immune activity makes it an ideal partner to current immunotherapies as well as other novel oral agents, and numerous trials are now under way. Paul Richardson, director of clinical research at the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Centre at Dana-FarberThe beach at Aberporth on the Welsh coast in Ceredigion (Photo: Anna Stowe/Loop Images/Universal Images Group/Getty) Coastal towns in Merseyside and Wales are rising coastal hotspots where house prices are climbing the fastest – and outpacing the rest of the UK, according to new analysis from Rightmove.

Bootle in Merseyside tops the list, with data showing that the average asking price has jumped 11 per cent compared with last year. Another Merseyside hotspot, Crosby, was second fastest – growing with house prices up by 9 per cent to an average of £330,900. Several Welsh towns have also seen some of the biggest jumps in house prices along the coast.

The cost of a home in Penarth, near to the capital Cardiff, was up by 8 per cent to an average of £433,091– sitting well above the national UK average of £378,304, according to Rightmove. Average asking prices are currently 0.3 per cent lower in Britain compared with last year, but several seaside locations are defying this dip.1Bootle, Merseyside, up 11 per cent to £141,680.3Penarth, South Glamorgan, Wales, up 8 per cent to £433,081.

Top growers still dwarfed by southern British towns The seaside towns with the highest year-on-year growth remain dwarfed by some of the more sought after areas down south. The average price of a home in Sandbanks, Dorset – the most expensive seaside town in Britain – is £1,119,945, followed by Canford Cliffs, Dorset, at £1,045,533. Money Reporter For generations, retirement was seen as the reward at the end of working life.

Put money into a pension, pay off the mortgage, stop working in your 60s and finally relax. But a growing number of older Britons are quietly rewriting the script and opting for what has become known as “half-retirement”. This so-called “half-retirement” is when someone continues to work part-time, taking on flexible side jobs or reshaping their career around their lifestyle rather than ambition.

Some are doing it because the cost of living has made retirement more expensive, and others want extra money for travel, helping children financially, or simply maintaining a comfortable lifestyle. David Samuel has saved more than £300,000 into a pension Photographer: Jo Worthington His mortgage is paid off, his children are grown up and married, and he has a considerable £300,000 nest egg to get him through his golden year





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Multiple Myeloma Triplet Therapy Half-Retirement Epstein-Barr Virus Multiple Clients Rising Coastal Hotspots Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half-Retirement Half

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