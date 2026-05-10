News Text: The Devil Wears Prada 2, Female Magazine Bosses, and More

The news text discusses the portrayal of female magazine bosses in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the experiences of junior assistants, and the opinions of former Vogue boss Alexandra Shulman and Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has provoked a tsunami of journalists eager to share the horrors of their days as junior assistants to female magazine bosses .

Former Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue Alexandra Shulman defends female bosses, stating that they could be grumpy and unwilling to chit-chat, but she doubts many juniors starting out in the job have any idea of what that senior role is like. Meanwhile, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary suggests banning alcohol at airports, and model Alexa Chung shares the details of getting ready for the Met Gala





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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Female Magazine Bosses Junior Assistants Alexandra Shulman Ryanair Met Gala Alexa Chung

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