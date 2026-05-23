Newspaper Article: Alleged Election Plot Involving Leading Labour Party and Close of Angela Rayner's Former Constituency Activist

A former Labour Party activist claims they approached Angela Rayner's former vice-chairman while she was at home and discussed an alleged plan to fix election results in Tameside. The conversation involved putting up independent candidates to split the vote against the Labour Party candidate and later dismissing the idea as dishonest.

An alleged plot to fix election results in Tameside, Northern England involved a leading Labour Party figure who dismissed the idea as dishonest. Another Labour Party activist claimed they approached the former vice-chairman of Angela Rayner 's constituency party for support during a similar conversation at Rayner's kitchen.

The plot involved putting up an independent candidate as a spoiler to split the anti-Labour vote, but the activist dismissed the idea. The Police are investigating election fraud allegations, and five people have been arrested by the police. The four alleged fake candidates received a total of 291 votes between them, even though they did not campaign or attend the count





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Election Fraud Independent Candidate Labour Party Angela Rayner Merseyside Police Party Activists

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