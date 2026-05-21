Newtownbreda flags controversy: Flags at children's play park and outside nursery in Newtownbreda condemned as "completely unacceptable" by local councillors

Local councillors have condemned the erection of flags in the Newtownbreda area of the city, including a children's play park and directly outside a local nursery group. They argue that the placement of the flags in children's spaces is wholly inappropriate and can create division and unease where it is least welcome, infringing the safety and innocence of children.

The flags have been erected in the Newtownbreda area of the city and have been condemned by local councillors as "completely unacceptable". Including the erection of the flags at a children's play park and directly outside a local nursery group, causing deep concern to local families.

The councillors, especially Jamie Harpur, argue that the placement of the flags in children's spaces is wholly inappropriate and can create division and unease where it is least welcome, infringing the safety and innocence of children. They call for parents and supporters to respect the boundaries and keep children out of political issues





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Newtownbreda Newtownbreda Flags Controversy Councilor Jamie Harpur Soldier F Flags Political Messaging Children's Spaces Community Spaces Division And Unease

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