Next Offers Pumpkin-Themed Bedding Perfect for Autumn

Next's new Natural Autumn Lino Brushed Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set brings a chic, understated autumnal vibe to bedrooms.

September has arrived, bringing with it the crisp chill that marks the arrival of autumn. This time of year is beloved by many for its cozy evenings indoors and the opportunity to infuse homes with warm autumnal decor. Next is offering shoppers a chance to embrace an autumnal woodland vibe in their bedrooms with a chic yet understated pumpkin-themed bedding set.

The Natural Autumn Lino Brushed Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, available in sizes from single to superking, features a charming pumpkin pattern against a calming beige background. Crafted from brushed cotton for added softness, this set is perfect for creating a cozy and inviting sleep sanctuary. The price varies depending on the size required. The single set, which includes one pillowcase and a duvet cover, is priced at £32, while the double, king, and superking sizes - each coming with two pillowcases - are priced at £42, £52, and £62 respectively. All duvet covers also come with button fastenings. For those who prefer the pumpkin design without the orange detail, there's also the Very Pumpkin Fleece Duvet Cover Set, priced between £30 for a single and up to £45 for a superking size. This cream-coloured bedding set also includes one pillowcase for the single size, and two for the double, king, and superking sizes, and boasts a fleecy finish with a monochrome raised pumpkin design. Shoppers seeking something more eye-catching can opt for the Cream Pumpkin Duvet Set from Matalan. This particular set features a vibrant pumpkin and toadstool pattern, complete with an orange reverse side for an additional splash of color, and can be purchased in single for £13 and king for £19.





