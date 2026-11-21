Next issues urgent product recall for pink floral baby sleeping bag after mother exposes neck opening violates British safety standards and poses suffocation hazard.

High street retailer Next has initiated an immediate product recall for a specific model of baby sleeping bag following urgent safety concerns raised by a mother from Norwich. The retail chain has completely withdrawn the pink floral 2.5 tog removable sleeve sleep bag from both its online website and all physical store locations. This decisive action follows a warning from Emma Hunter, who identified that the neck opening on the product was excessively wide and posed a serious risk of infant suffocation.

Specific Safety Violations Identified

The core issue identified involves the dimensions of the neck opening, which failed to comply with established British safety standards for the baby size range. Emma Hunter, a 29-year-old mother, discovered that the opening was 4cm wider than the maximum limit permitted for her daughter Rosie's size. Although the product label explicitly stated that the item met all necessary safety regulations, measurements confirmed the design was non-compliant and dangerous for use.

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British safety regulations dictate that a sleeping bag designed for a child measuring between 50 cm and 65 cm must have a neck circumference strictly between 28 cm and 32 cm. At the time of discovery, Rosie measured 59 cm in height, yet the neck opening on the recalled bag measured a dangerous 36 cm. This significant excess width allows an infant to potentially slide down inside the garment, where the material could cover the nose and mouth.

Customer Response and Initial Rejection

Emma Hunter reported that her initial communication with Next was met with a lack of urgency and insufficient concern regarding the potential danger. She stated that the company adopted a laissez-faire attitude and initially offered only a standard refund rather than addressing the systemic safety flaw. Hunter, whose older brother died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome as an infant, was particularly sensitive to the risks of suffocation and persisted in demanding a full product recall.

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The mother explained that when she first flagged the issue to customer service, they displayed no immediate sense of urgency despite the clear hazard. She noted that consumers place significant trust in major high street retailers like Next to uphold strict safety standards. The realization that a labeled compliant product was actually unsafe prompted her to escalate the matter until the company agreed to examine the bag and verify the safety concerns.

Official Health and Safety Guidance

Health officials and safety experts have highlighted the severe consequences of this design flaw, warning that suffocation can lead to asphyxia and potential brain damage or fatality. The British Retail Consortium emphasizes that if a child slips through an oversized neck opening, the fabric can obstruct airways and starve the brain of oxygen. This hazard is precisely why the EN 16781 standard enforces strict maximum and minimum dimensions for neck openings relative to a child's height.

Health visitor Ruth Watts advises parents to perform a simple finger test to verify the safety of any baby sleep bag. She recommends that if more than two fingers can fit around the baby's neck, the garment is too loose and should not be used. This practical check ensures the gap is neither too tight to cause choking nor too wide to allow the baby to slip inside. Parents are urged to inspect all similar products immediately to prevent accidental entrapment.

Next Confirms Recall Execution

A spokesperson for Next has officially confirmed that the item is no longer available for purchase on their website or in any of their retail stores. The company is currently executing a product recall procedure and is actively contacting all customers who purchased the specific sleeping bag to inform them of the appropriate next steps. This direct outreach aims to ensure that parents possess the necessary information to remove the hazardous product from their homes immediately.

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The recall serves as a critical reminder for retailers to rigorously verify product compliance against national safety standards before distribution. For consumers, the incident underscores the importance of physical verification of safety claims rather than relying solely on product labels. Next's decision to withdraw the stock and initiate direct customer contact demonstrates a response to the verified safety violation after initial resistance.