Next's £65 Trench Coat Is the Perfect Affordable Alternative to Burberry

Looking for a stylish yet affordable trench coat for autumn? Next has a fantastic alternative to Burberry’s iconic style at a fraction of the price.

When it comes to autumn dressing, there's nothing more iconic than Burberry 's trench coat . The heritage outerwear piece has been around for over 140 years, standing the test of time. With a price tag of almost £2,000 when it's not on sale, the Castleford Trench Coat is unfortunately out of a lot of people's budgets. Fortunately, Next is offering a style that resembles the high-end version but at a fraction of the cost.

The high street retailer's Sand Shower Resistant Trench Coat comes in at a much more reasonable £65. Alongside the 'sand' colourway, shoppers can also pick it up in berry red, black, and khaki in sizes six to 22 in both petite and regular lengths. The classic, sand-coloured trench coat is a lightweight, shower-resistant outer layer that looks great rain or shine. The coat has a notched lapel collar with a double-breasted button fastening, an adjustable waist belt and a single storm flap, similar to the designer version. It's finished with a lining for comfort and button sleeve detailing. Thanks to its versatile design, the coat can be layered over jeans and a chunky knit or paired with dresses and skirts, ideal for the morning commute. Alternatively, Marks and Spencer's Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat is available in stone for £79. Cut in a regular fit with a timeless double breasted front and full lining for comfort, it's completed with traditional features like smart epaulettes on the shoulders, buttoned cuff straps and a detachable belt. Elsewhere, New Look's £54.99 Stone Double Breasted Trench Coat has been labelled as 'trending'. Shaped to a double-breasted profile, the tone trench coat will make a timeless addition to your capsule.





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trench Coat Burberry Next Autumn Fashion Affordable Style Fashion Deals

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Next shoppers snap up 'waterproof' coat that 'looks expensive'Next's Shower Resistant Padded Puffer Coat has been a huge hit with shoppers

Read more »

Trench care home which prompted online debate approvedThe council says it had 8 letters against the plans, while more than 70 people objected on Facebook.

Read more »

Just Landed: The M&S trench coat everyone's racing to buyM&S just dropped the Pure Cotton Short Trench Coat from RO&ZO, and it's already selling quickly thanks to it's effortless style. Read on heatworld.

Read more »

New Look's 'amazing' £65 retro jacket shoppers are buying in both colours'When it was delivered I was amazed how much I loved it. So much so, I went back online and ordered it in the brown too.'

Read more »

Amazon's bestselling £65 heater reduced to £42 may be small, but is 'quiet and packs a punch''It runs quietly and has a fan that helps distribute heat evenly. My home is quite tricky to keep warm due to single-glazed windows, but this heater has been a game-changer'

Read more »

Next's waterproof trench coat isn't just rainproof, but resembles £2,000 Burberry version'The trench looks so good and great value for money. It looks like it could be worth more'

Read more »