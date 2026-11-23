Next says some benign data was accessed in a cyber incident affecting a third-party online supplier, but no customer personal data has been compromised.

Next has said that some of its data has been accessed in a cyber breach affecting a third-party online supplier. The high street retailer said there was no evidence that customers' personal data had been compromised.

Third-Party Supplier Breach Investigation

The firm, which has its headquarters in Enderby, Leicestershire, said it had been informed by one of its suppliers about the incident. The incident led to unauthorised access to certain benign data relating to Next.

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"We took immediate steps to investigate the nature and scope of the incident with the supplier," the company told investors. "Our investigations are ongoing.

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However, current evidence indicates that no customer personal data has been compromised.

No Customer Data Compromised Findings

" Next added that the information affected is limited in nature and, based on its current assessment, cannot be used to facilitate fraud against its customers or against Next itself. The company nevertheless said it was treating the situation with the utmost seriousness. It is working with the supplier as well as the police and regulators.

The retailer, a major presence on UK high streets, did not provide further details about the supplier or the exact nature of the data accessed. It also did not say how many records were involved or when the incident occurred. The disclosure comes after other cyber incidents affecting major retailers. Last month, fashion marketplace Asos said an unauthorised party had gained access to an employee's account, leading customers to receive a phone alert saying that the retailer had been hacked.

Asos said the attacker gained access to some personal data, including names and contact details belonging to customers. That incident raised concerns about account security at online retailers. In 2025 Marks & Spencer suffered from a major cyber-attack, which forced it to stop all online sales for about six weeks and led to some empty shelves in shops. The disruption showed how severe cyber incidents can be for major retailers.

Retailer Cyberattack Sector Context Analysis

Next's update is likely to be closely watched by investors and customers for any signs of wider impact. For now, the company says its investigation is ongoing and that current evidence points to no compromise of customer personal data. The firm said the affected information is limited and cannot be used to facilitate fraud against its customers or Next. It said it is taking the matter seriously and working with the supplier, police and regulators.

Cyber security experts often warn that third-party suppliers can be a weak link in corporate defences. A breach at a supplier can expose data belonging to the companies it serves, even if the retailer itself was not directly attacked.

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Next has not said whether the incident has had any operational impact on its online sales or stores. The company's statement focused on the data accessed and its assessment that no customer personal data was compromised. The retailer's headquarters are in Enderby, Leicestershire. It is one of the UK's most prominent fashion and homeware chains, with a large online operation alongside its high street stores.

As investigations continue, Next said it would provide updates if needed. The company's shares were not mentioned in the statement, and it did not comment on any potential financial impact. The incident is the latest in a series of cyber security challenges for UK retailers. Asos and Marks & Spencer have both dealt with breaches or attacks in recent months, highlighting the sector's exposure to online threats.

Next said it had been informed about the incident by one of its suppliers. The unauthorised access involved certain benign data relating to Next, according to the company.

"We took immediate steps to investigate the nature and scope of the incident with the supplier," Next said. "Our investigations are ongoing; however, current evidence indicates that no customer personal data has been compromised. " The company added that the information affected is limited in nature and, based on its current assessment, cannot be used to facilitate fraud against its customers or Next.

It said it is treating the situation with the utmost seriousness and working with the supplier as well as the police and regulators.