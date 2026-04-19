Next Shoppers Flock to £34 Linen Trousers Available in Nine Colours

Next's Smart Front Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers are flying off the shelves, praised for their comfort, flattering fit, and wide range of nine colours and multiple lengths. Priced at £34, these versatile trousers have earned a 4.7-star rating from satisfied customers.

Fashion enthusiasts and savvy shoppers alike are buzzing about a particular pair of linen trousers that have become a sensation online. Known for their exceptional breathability and unparalleled comfort, especially during warmer months, linen trousers are a quintessential addition to any summer-focused wardrobe. Their durability further cements their status as a long-lasting fashion staple.

Responding to this enduring appeal, shoppers on the Next website have been enthusiastically purchasing a specific style of linen trousers, which are notably available in an impressive nine distinct colour options. The design has garnered significant praise from reviewers, with many highlighting its ability to provide a flattering fit that effectively shapes and supports the wearer.

These standout garments are identified as the Smart Front Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers. They are attractively priced at £34 and boast an extensive palette of on-trend colourways. Shoppers can choose from vibrant shades like light blue and lemon yellow, as well as sophisticated earthy tones such as sage green, alongside timeless classics like black and cream. The product has achieved a commendable rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from customer reviews on the Next platform, underscoring its widespread popularity and satisfaction among buyers.

Further enhancing their appeal, these trousers are offered in both regular and petite fits, catering to a broad range of body types. The sizing is comprehensive, spanning from UK size 6 to 26, and they are also available in multiple lengths to ensure an optimal fit for everyone. The length options include short, regular, long, and extra long, providing ample choice for different heights and styling preferences.

The official product description on the Next website elaborates on the design, stating: Our new wide leg shape is here, crafted in our best-selling linen blend quality. These smart trousers offer comfortable wear with an elasticated back, and are finished with practical side pockets and a zip button fastening.

Key features of these highly sought-after trousers include their contemporary wide leg silhouette, a luxurious linen blend fabric for enhanced comfort and breathability, a practical elasticated back for a forgiving fit, convenient side pockets, and a secure zip button fastening.

Beyond Next, other retailers are also seeing success with similar linen offerings. M&S, for instance, is experiencing brisk sales of their own linen-rich trousers. These M&S trousers are characterized by a wide leg and a high drawstring waistline, and they are frequently commended for their exceptional comfort. They are suggested as an ideal pairing with a simple vest top and sandals for a chic summer look.

Meanwhile, Next also offers another compelling linen option: the Stripe Pull On Wide Leg Trousers with Linen, priced at a more accessible £20. These are available in two stylish stripe combinations: ecru/brown stripe and grey/white stripe. Customers have specifically praised the material of these trousers for its supreme comfort.

Returning to the reviews for the original Next linen trousers, a shopper expressed their delight: I recently purchased brown linen trousers and I’m really happy with them. The quality is very nice, the colour is beautiful and looks even better in person. They are very comfortable and feel cool to wear. I’ve received a lot of compliments wearing them. Definitely a great purchase, I would highly recommend!

Another satisfied customer commented: Not worn yet but happy with purchase. Nice fit and length. Smart trousers ready for spring/summer.

A third reviewer shared their holiday experience: Bought this for my holiday. Holds my tummy in, gives me a lovely shape, not see through and very comfortable.

The positive sentiment continued with a fourth fan stating: Really pleased with these linens, really nice quality.

While the majority of feedback is overwhelmingly positive, a recurring observation in some less favourable reviews pertains to certain lengths occasionally being too long. This highlights the importance of consulting the detailed product dimensions provided, which are crucial for achieving the perfect fit. The specified inside leg measurements are as follows: Short to fit inside leg 27 inches / 69cm. Regular to fit inside leg 29 inches / 74cm. Long to fit inside leg 31 inches / 79cm. XL Tall to fit inside leg 33 inches / 84cm.

Shoppers keen to acquire these highly popular Next trousers can find them for £34





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