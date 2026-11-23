The NFL playoff race intensifies after Week 11. The 49ers and Bills hold top spots while the Chiefs and Broncos close in. Travis Kelce breaks a record.

The NFL playoff landscape is rapidly solidifying as the regular season enters its critical final stretch. The San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills currently share the best records in the league at 9-1, establishing themselves as the early frontrunners in their respective conferences. This decisive shift in the standings occurred during Week 11, a pivotal moment that has set the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the season.

49ers and Bills Settle Atop Standings

The San Francisco 49ers further asserted their dominance in the NFC with a commanding 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The game took place in Mexico City, marking the final International Series matchup of the season for the league. This win allowed the 49ers to maintain their perfect home record and solidified their position as the top seed in the NFC.

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On the other side of the conference divide, the Buffalo Bills matched the 9-1 record of the 49ers. However, their path was far less convincing. The Bills dispatched the one-win Miami Dolphins with a 26-9 victory. This performance followed a period of struggle where the Bills had to overcome early deficits to secure the win.

Travis Kelce Breaks All-Time Touchdown Record

A major highlight from Week 11 was a historic individual achievement by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. During the game, Kelce moved past Rob Gronkowski for the most touchdown receptions all-time among tight ends in NFL history. This milestone adds another layer of intrigue to the Chiefs, who currently hold an 8-2 record.

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The Kansas City Chiefs are positioned as serious contenders for the top spot in the AFC. They are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, a match that is expected to be a defining moment for the AFC playoff race. The game is set to air live from 1.20am on Friday, providing a direct test of which team holds the superior claim to the number one seed.

New Faces Step Up for Las Vegas Raiders

In other developments, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza proved his capability in the NFL. Mendoza threw his first NFL passing touchdown, connecting with Ashton Jeanty for a 68-yard score against the Denver Broncos. This performance came as part of a season where the Raiders selected Mendoza as the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Denver Broncos, despite this loss, remain a formidable force in the AFC. They claimed a sixth straight victory by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos, with an 8-2 record, are now in the mix for top billing in the conference, challenging the established hierarchy of the AFC.

Wild Card Races and Divisional Battles

The competition for wildcard berths is heating up, particularly in the AFC. The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a shock loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, dropping their record to 6-4. This defeat has opened the door for the Eagles and other teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 7-2, to potentially close the gap in the wild card hunt.

In the NFC North, a four-way battle for the division title is unfolding. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears both stand at 8-2. They are followed by the Minnesota Vikings at 7-3 and the Green Bay Packers at 6-4. All four teams are currently considered playoff bound, creating a highly competitive environment within the division.

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Dallas Cowboys Mask Defensive Struggles with Offensive Surge

The Dallas Cowboys provided a surprising result in the NFC East. They defeated the Tennessee Titans with a score of 51-30. This victory improved their record to 5-6, keeping them in the hunt for the division title. The Cowboys allowed the Titans to score on five of their first six possessions, highlighting the weaknesses in their defense.

Despite the defensive struggles, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott orchestrated a prolific offense. Prescott threw four touchdown passes and ran in another score. This offensive outburst allowed the Cowboys to find the end zone on each of their first six drives. The team is now just the fourth in NFL history to allow at least 20 points in each of their first 11 games and still win at least five of them.

Looking Ahead to the Final Stretch

As the league approaches the post-Thanksgiving period, the playoff picture continues to clarify. Teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are fighting to maintain their positions. The Houston Texans, who started the season 0-4, now sit at 4-6 and look to climb the standings.

The upcoming weeks will feature critical matchups that could determine the final playoff bracket. The interaction between top seeds like the Chiefs and Bills will be crucial. Meanwhile, wildcard contenders will need to win out to secure their spots. The intensity of the race ensures that every game from this point forward carries significant weight in the quest for the Super Bowl.