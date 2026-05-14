NFL Teams Can Mock Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Amid Scandal

The National Football League (NFL) will not be taking action against teams who poke fun at the ongoing scandal surrounding Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini in their schedule release videos. Rumors of an affair between Vrabel and Russini began in March when the New York Post published photos of the NFL insider and coach hugging and hanging out poolside at an adults-only Arizona resort. The Post has since published photos of Vrabel and Russini enjoying breakfast together at the aforementioned Arizona resort and other pictures showing the two kissing at a New York bar, reportedly, in March of 2020. Furthermore, the Daily Mail has also published photos of Vrabel with Russini at a Biloxi, Mississippi, casino in January of 2024. In light of the drama, Vrabel and Russini have already been openly mocked on ESPN's 'Inside the NBA' show and now it appears they could be targeted by NFL teams. According to Front Office Sports, the NFL will not be reviewing schedule release videos made by NFL teams in advance, leaving them in control of the contents.

The NFL will not be taking action against teams who poke fun at the ongoing scandal surrounding Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini in their schedule release videos .

Rumors of an affair between Vrabel and Russini began in March when the New York Post published photos of the NFL insider and coach hugging and hanging out poolside at an adults-only Arizona resort. The Post has since published photos of Vrabel and Russini enjoying breakfast together at the aforementioned Arizona resort and other pictures showing the two kissing at a New York bar, reportedly, in March of 2020.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail has also published photos of Vrabel with Russini at a Biloxi, Mississippi, casino in January of 2024. In light of the drama, Vrabel and Russini have already been openly mocked on ESPN's 'Inside the NBA' show and now it appears they could be targeted by NFL teams. According to Front Office Sports, the NFL will not be reviewing schedule release videos made by NFL teams in advance, leaving them in control of the contents.

Dianna Russini was seen for the first time on Sunday since affair allegations emerged surrounding herself and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. The images reportedly show the pair in an intimate conversation during an NFL Honors after-party back in 2022. The saga began back in March after pictures of Vrabel and Russini at an exclusive adults-only resort in Sedona, Arizona were released by Page Six.

Vrabel has been married to his wife, Jen, for over two decades and they have two children. In the weeks that followed, a number of other photos of the pair emerged online, with one showing them cozying up together inside of a New York bar. The scandal took a fresh twist last week when video footage emerged of them arriving for their romantic boat trip that allegedly took place just months before she gave birth to her first son.

Russini and Vrabel reportedly hired a vessel for two or three hours in June 2021, when he was still coaching the Tennessee Titans and she was reporting on him for ESPN. A source with knowledge of the rental said Vrabel and Russini were the only people on board, and that claim was supported by a signed company waiver reviewed by TMZ.

Then, The Daily Mail obtained video footage of the couple walking along the dock of a private rental company near a lake in Putnam County, Tennessee. Russini could be seen strolling a few steps ahead of Vrabel. But it's clear that Russini is pregnant at the time of the video when she turns around to speak to Vrabel. The pair were said to be hesitant to have their pictures taken with fans that day.

It was also alleged by TMZ that she declined to have a photo taken with fans, while he agreed on the condition that it not be posted online. The duo were brutally mocked during 'Inside the NBA' on May 4 after being depicted doing the 'Titanic pose' during a segment on the show. Russini is pictured interviewing Vrabel in 2019, when he was coaching the Titans.

Russini went on to give birth to her first of two sons, named Mike, in August 2021. TMZ reported that Russini named him after her brother, Michael Russini, not the now-Patriots coach. Russini was seen for the first time since her affair scandal broke on Sunday, putting on a defiant display of unity with her husband.

In photos obtained by Page Six , the former ESPN star was seen kissing her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, outside their New Jersey home for Mother's Day





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NFL Mike Vrabel Dianna Russini Scandal Schedule Release Videos Poking Fun Arizona Resort New York Bar Biloxi Mississippi Casino New Jersey Home Mother's Day 'Inside The NBA' 'Titanic Pose' 'Inside The NBA' Show 'New York Post' 'Page Six' 'Daily Mail' 'Front Office Sports' 'TMZ' 'ESPN' 'Kevin Goldschmidt' 'New England Patriots' 'Tennessee Titans' 'Arizona' 'Sedona' 'New York' 'New Jersey' 'Putnam County' 'Biloxi' 'Mississippi' 'Lake' 'Company Waiver' 'Vrabel' 'Russini' 'New York Bar' 'Biloxi Mississippi Casino' 'New Jersey Home' 'Mother's Day' ''Inside The NBA' ''Titanic Pose' ''Inside The NBA' Show' ''New York Post' 'Page Six' 'Daily Mail' 'Front Office Sports' 'TMZ' 'ESPN' 'Kevin Goldschmidt' 'New England Patriots' 'Tennessee Titans' 'Arizona' 'Sedona' 'New York' 'New Jersey' 'Putnam County' 'Biloxi' 'Mississippi' 'Lake' 'Company Waiver' 'Vrabel' 'Russini'

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