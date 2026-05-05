Ngannou Considers Jake Paul Fight After Public Challenge

Francis Ngannou is now open to a boxing match with Jake Paul after being challenged by the YouTube star. Ngannou also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Fury-Joshua fight, leaning towards Fury as the favorite.

Francis Ngannou , the former UFC heavyweight champion, has revealed a boxing match with Jake Paul is now a definite possibility following a direct challenge from the YouTube star.

The shift in Ngannou’s focus comes after Paul publicly called him out during the press conference announcing Ngannou’s upcoming MMA fight against Philipe Lins, scheduled for May 16th. Paul’s promotional company, MVP, is managing Ngannou’s return to combat sports in the MMA arena, but the unexpected challenge has clearly resonated with the Cameroonian-French fighter. Initially, Ngannou admitted he hadn’t given much thought to a potential bout with Paul, viewing him as an unlikely opponent.

However, Paul’s assertive challenge and the surrounding attention have prompted Ngannou to reconsider, and he now anticipates a future return to the boxing ring specifically to settle the score with ‘The Problem Child’. He confidently stated he believes he could defeat Paul, expressing a willingness to take the fight. This development adds another layer of intrigue to Ngannou’s already dynamic career trajectory, which has seen him transition from MMA to boxing and back again.

His recent foray into boxing resulted in a second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in 2024, a fight that showcased his power and resilience despite the defeat. Paul, meanwhile, is recovering from a broken jaw sustained during his six-round loss to Joshua in December, demonstrating the risks and challenges even he faces against seasoned boxers.

Ngannou’s upcoming fight against Lins, part of the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano event at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, will serve as a crucial stepping stone as he navigates his multi-sport career. He has been closely observing Paul’s career since its inception, acknowledging the initial skepticism surrounding the YouTube star’s boxing ambitions and recognizing Paul’s determination to prove his doubters wrong.

Beyond the potential clash with Jake Paul, Ngannou also weighed in on the long-awaited heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Having previously shared the ring with Fury, Ngannou offered a unique perspective on the matchup. He famously dropped Fury in the third round of their fight, a moment that highlighted his striking power, although he ultimately lost a controversial points decision.

Ngannou believes the fight, which has been years in the making, is incredibly close and that either fighter could emerge victorious. He suggests that if the fight goes the distance, Fury has the edge, citing his experience and tactical acumen.

However, he acknowledges that Joshua possesses the knockout power to end the fight early. Ultimately, Ngannou leans towards Fury being the slight favorite, based on his overall assessment of the two fighters’ strengths and weaknesses. The anticipation surrounding the Fury-Joshua fight is immense, and Ngannou’s insights add to the growing excitement. His own experience against Fury provides him with valuable knowledge of the WBC heavyweight champion’s fighting style and tendencies.

The delay in finalizing the Fury-Joshua fight has been a source of frustration for fans, but with the bout now seemingly on the horizon, the boxing world is eagerly awaiting the clash of these two titans. Ngannou’s comments reflect the widespread belief that this fight will be a defining moment in heavyweight boxing history. Ngannou’s career has been marked by a willingness to take on challenges and explore different avenues in combat sports.

His transition from MMA to boxing demonstrated his ambition and his desire to test himself against the best in both disciplines. While his boxing debut against Tyson Fury didn’t result in a win, it significantly raised his profile and established him as a legitimate threat in the boxing world. His return to MMA with the fight against Philipe Lins represents a continuation of his multifaceted career path.

The potential fight with Jake Paul adds another intriguing chapter to his story, pitting him against a controversial but undeniably popular opponent. Ngannou’s ability to seamlessly switch between MMA and boxing is a testament to his athleticism, adaptability, and unwavering determination. He has consistently defied expectations and challenged conventional wisdom, carving out a unique and compelling narrative in the world of combat sports.

His willingness to engage with fighters like Paul, despite the perceived mismatch in experience and background, demonstrates his confidence and his commitment to entertaining fans. As he prepares for his fight against Lins and contemplates a potential boxing match with Paul, Francis Ngannou remains a captivating figure who continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of fighting. He is a true crossover star who has captured the attention of audiences worldwide





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