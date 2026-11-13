NHS Cancer Waiting Times Miss Targets as Labour Faces Pressure

New data shows NHS England missing all three key cancer targets with 71,500 delays in September. Charities urge urgent government action to address critical diagnostic backlogs.

New figures reveal that the National Health Service in England is failing to meet all three of its primary cancer waiting time targets. This failure has prompted urgent calls for the Labour Party to intervene immediately regarding patient care standards.

Diagnostic Delays Exceed Monthly Thresholds

Government policy aims for eighty percent of patients with suspected cancer to receive a diagnosis or have the disease ruled out within twenty-eight days by March two thousand twenty-nine. Data from September indicates performance stood at seventy-six point two percent, a decline from seventy-eight point six percent recorded in August.

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This shortfall resulted in more than seventy-one thousand five hundred suspected cancer cases taking longer than four weeks to reach a final outcome during September alone. The statistics highlight a widening gap between current operational capacity and established clinical benchmarks.

Cancer Research UK Highlights Treatment Risks

An analysis conducted by Cancer Research UK found that only fifty-five percent of individuals ultimately diagnosed received confirmation within the four-week target window. Michelle Mitchell, the charity's chief executive, emphasized that waiting to determine cancer status causes significant emotional distress for patients and families.

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Mitchell stated that delays in diagnosis risk postponing access to vital treatment options. She argued that the UK Government must ensure the health service receives necessary investment in staff and resources to prevent further patient suffering.

Variations Across Specific Cancer Types

The latest data reveals significant disparities in diagnostic speed across different categories of suspected illness. Patients referred with suspected blood cancers faced the longest waits, with only sixty-one percent receiving a diagnosis or having cancer ruled out within the twenty-eight-day period.

Performance also fell below target for patients with suspected lower gastrointestinal cancers at sixty-four point six percent. Urological cancers saw a success rate of sixty-five point six percent, while gynaecological cancers reached sixty-seven point one percent.

Treatment Start Dates Fall Short of Goals

Only ninety-one point five percent of patients started treatment within thirty-one days of a decision to treat, missing the ninety-six percent target set for two thousand twenty-nine. Furthermore, just seventy-point-seven percent began their first treatment within sixty-two days of an urgent referral for suspected cancer.

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This figure remains well below the long-term goal of eighty-five percent. Chris Ransom, head of services at Macmillan Cancer Support, noted that behind every delay is a person whose life is put on hold.

Government Defends Progress Amid Criticism

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care claimed cancer waiting times are moving in the right direction. They cited that all three cancer standards are better than a year ago, with approximately two hundred ninety thousand more people getting diagnosed on time over the last year compared to the pre-election period.

The spokesperson added that the National Cancer Plan will help more people get diagnosed earlier and begin treatment sooner. NHS England was approached for additional comment regarding these ongoing challenges.