Alzheimer's Society reports a severe confidence crisis among dementia patients, with only 47.8 percent confident in managing their condition, highlighting stark inequalities in NHS support across England.

A serious deficiency in post-diagnosis support for dementia patients is currently leaving fewer than half of individuals feeling confident in managing their condition, according to warnings issued by the Alzheimer's Society. The charity highlighted a significant disparity in patient confidence levels when comparing dementia care against treatment for other chronic illnesses, describing the situation as a 'dementia confidence crisis.'

Analysis of the 2026 GP Patient Survey reveals that only 47.8 percent of people with dementia feel confident dealing with problems caused by their condition. This figure stands in sharp contrast to the 82 percent confidence rate reported by patients who have had cancer in the past five years, and the 79.3 percent confidence rate among those with diabetes. The gap is also pronounced when compared to the 76.9 percent confidence level of individuals managing cardiovascular disease.

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Regional Inequalities and Confidence Gaps

The survey data exposes stark regional inequalities, with dementia patients reporting the lowest confidence levels nationally and in six of England's seven NHS regions. Confidence was recorded at 40.9 percent in the East of England, 42.2 percent in the North West, and 46.9 percent in London. In the Midlands, the figure was 48.2 percent, while the North East and Yorkshire saw 49.3 percent, and the South West reported 50.4 percent.

Even in the South East, which recorded the highest confidence rates for dementia patients, only 54.1 percent felt able to manage their condition effectively. With approximately one million people in the UK currently living with dementia, a number projected to reach 1.4 million by 2040, these figures underscore the urgency for systemic improvement in care structures and long-term support mechanisms.

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Stakeholder Positions on Care Deficits

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, stated that too many patients are left to navigate life after diagnosis without the necessary information, care plans, or ongoing support. She has previously accused the NHS of treating people with dementia like 'second-class citizens,' noting that they are often sent home with little more than a leaflet. Dyson emphasized that a diagnosis must be the start of support, not the end of the conversation.

Dr. Danielle Nimmons, a GP and researcher at the University of Leeds, added that people with dementia benefit significantly from seeing the same clinician over time. She advocated for holistic management and longer appointments, which allow more time to address all patient issues. Nimmons argued that investment is required to deliver the care that GPs want to provide and that patients with dementia deserve.

Impact on Carers and Government Response

The findings come as the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together Appeal raises funds for new six-week courses designed for friends and relatives of those living with the disease. These courses, delivered by the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland with support from Mail Force, aim to tackle the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities many carers face. The sessions will explain carers' rights and the services available to them.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care responded to the report by stating that the government is taking action to tackle Alzheimer's through improved research, care, and treatment. While the appeal seeks to provide emotional and practical support to tens of thousands of unpaid carers, the underlying data from the 2026 GP Patient Survey continues to highlight the critical need for better structured medical support within the NHS.