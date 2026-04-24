NHS Doctor Charged with Supporting Hamas Wears 'Celebratory' Number 7 Necklace in Court

A British Palestinian doctor working for the NHS is facing trial next year after being charged with inviting support for Hamas and stirring up racial hatred through social media posts and statements made at a protest. She appeared in court wearing a necklace with the number 7, which she previously described as 'celebratory'.

A British Palestinian doctor employed by the National Health Service ( NHS ) has been formally charged with multiple offenses related to alleged expressions of support for Hamas and inciting racial hatred.

Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, a 31-year-old trainee surgeon specializing in trauma and orthopaedics, appeared at the Old Bailey today to face these accusations, with a trial scheduled for March 15th of next year at Bristol Crown Court. The charges stem from a series of online posts and alleged statements made during a protest, occurring between July 23rd and December 31st of the previous year.

Specifically, Dr. Aladwan is accused of four counts of inviting support for the proscribed organization, Hamas, through comments published on social media platforms. These posts reportedly included statements such as 'I don't condemn Hamas. I don't condemn October 7,' and 'I condemn the existence of Israel,' made on July 23rd.

Further allegations include a post on December 31st stating 'Free the world from Jewish supremacy,' and the sharing of an image of a bulldozer accompanied by the text 'Glory to the Palestinian resistance' on the second anniversary of the October 7th attacks. The prosecution also alleges that Dr. Aladwan engaged in threatening and abusive behavior during a protest held in Westminster on July 21st, and disseminated written material on November 19th intended to stir up racial hatred.

Disturbingly, the accusations extend to personal attacks against prominent figures within the Jewish community. It is claimed that Dr. Aladwan referred to Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis as a 'genocidal murderer' in one of her posts. She also allegedly criticized Health Secretary Wes Streeting, suggesting his acceptance of funds from the 'Israeli lobby' was indicative of 'Jewish supremacy.

' The appearance at the Old Bailey was notable as Dr. Aladwan wore a gold necklace featuring the number 7, which she has previously described online as 'celebratory jewellery. ' This choice of attire drew attention given the context of the charges relating to the October 7th attacks. Dr. Aladwan, who was arrested at her home in Pilning, South Gloucestershire, on March 26th, only spoke to confirm her identity during the hearing.

Justice Cheema-Grubb, presiding over the case, set the trial date and also scheduled a plea hearing for a date to be determined in August. Dr. Aladwan has been granted continued bail, but under strict conditions. These conditions limit her access to electronic devices, restricting her to owning no more than one, and limit her social media activity to operating only one account.

The case raises significant concerns regarding the intersection of personal beliefs, freedom of speech, and professional conduct, particularly for individuals in positions of public trust like healthcare professionals. The allegations, if proven, could have severe consequences for Dr. Aladwan’s career and personal life. The trial is expected to be closely watched, not only by the legal community but also by those concerned with issues of antisemitism, political expression, and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The court will need to carefully balance the right to freedom of expression with the need to protect against hate speech and incitement to violence. The specifics of the alleged online posts and their intent will be central to the prosecution's case, as will the context in which they were made. The defense will likely argue that Dr. Aladwan’s statements were expressions of political opinion and do not constitute criminal offenses





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