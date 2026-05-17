NHS Employee Wins Discrimination Case Over Transgender Bathroom Access

An employee at NHS England won a discrimination case against her employer for allowing a trans woman to use single-sex toilets. The complaint, which led to a tribunal ruling, was made by a Muslim woman who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after a historic sexual assault.

An NHS England employee has won a discrimination case against bosses who allowed a trans woman to use single-sex toilets. The Muslim woman, working for the Government body for nine years, was denied access to women's bathrooms and changing rooms by a male colleague during his transition.

The policy advisor believed this policy discriminated against her based on her gender and made her feel unsafe. She eventually made a complaint, which led to a tribunal ruling in her favor, making her eligible for up to £25,000 in compensation





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NHS England Discrimination Case Transgender Access Single-Sex Spaces Muslim Employee Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

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