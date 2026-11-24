Sir Jim Mackey steps down as NHS England chief executive by March as the body merges with the Department of Health and Social Care.

Sir Jim Mackey is set to resign as the chief executive of NHS England before the end of March, marking a significant leadership change as the organization undergoes major structural reforms. The departure comes shortly after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the abolition of the agency to reduce administrative bureaucracy within the national health service. Officials have confirmed that the body will be disbanded, with its responsibilities transferred directly to the Department of Health and Social Care starting next year.

Transition Timeline and Recruitment Urgency

NHS England chair Dr Penny Dash stated that the hunt for a new chief executive has officially begun, despite Sir Jim initially agreeing to stay until October. She noted that he has extended his tenure by 23 extra days, remaining until the 23rd of November, but committed to leaving no later than the end of March to allow for a proper handover. Dr Dash emphasized the critical nature of the role, describing it as one of the most important positions in the country, if not globally, requiring ample time to appoint a successor who can navigate the upcoming merger.

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The recruitment process has faced tight deadlines, with Dr Dash revealing that she and Sir Jim are communicating daily via messages and emails to expedite the announcement. The board received approval to proceed at pace three weeks ago, but they are currently awaiting final authorization from the Department of Health and Social Care to publish the job advert. Dr Dash warned that the window for a standard appointment timeline is closing rapidly, stressing the need to secure a replacement who can support the system during this transitional period.

Department of Health and Social Care Role

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care clarified that Sir Jim's appointment was always intended to be transitional, aimed at leading reform and setting the NHS on a path to recovery during a period of significant challenge. The department confirmed that the formal recruitment for his successor will begin shortly, ensuring a seamless transition as the new chief executive role is integrated into a merged NHS Group within the department. Sir Jim was knighted in 2019 for his services to healthcare and originally took the interim chief executive position in April of last year.

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Before leading NHS England, Sir Jim served as a hospital trust chief and national director of elective recovery, bringing extensive experience to the role. The Department of Health and Social Care has assured the public that Sir Jim remains fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition, providing all necessary support to the incoming CEO. This strategic move aligns with Labour's broader goal of streamlining health service management and eliminating what they describe as unnecessary bureaucratic layers.

NHS Productivity and Financial Analysis

Amidst the leadership changes, new analysis indicates that hospitals have wasted billions under Labour despite being flooded with taxpayers' money. Official figures from 111 acute and specialist NHS hospital trusts reveal that many institutions are failing to convert extra funding into increased appointments, operations, and scans. Productivity actually fell at trusts receiving the largest funding increases, while rising at those seeing smaller hikes or even budget cuts, suggesting that increased spending may have exacerbated inefficiencies.

Annual NHS funding in England is now £17 billion higher in real terms than before Labour took office, with the government pledging to ensure health spending reaches £29 billion higher in real terms by 2028-29. Comparing productivity figures from April to July last year with the same period previously shows a stark divergence: some hospitals boosted activity by more than 10 percent with almost no extra resources, while others with double-digit spending hikes saw negligible treatment rises.

The data highlights significant disparities among specific trusts. The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust spent £864 million last year, with resources up 16 percent in real terms, yet activity such as appointments, operations, and A&E visits remained stagnant, leading to a 14 percent fall in productivity. The trust attributed this decline to changes in data recording methods. Similarly, the Walton Centre, a specialist neuroscience hospital in Liverpool, recorded a 7.9 percent productivity fall after resources increased by 4.5 percent while treatments dropped by 3.8 percent.

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Overall Performance and Future Outlook

Despite these individual cases of declining efficiency, overall treatment across all acute and specialist trusts rose by 2 percent while resources increased by only 0.8 percent, resulting in an average productivity gain of 1.1 percent. Among the half of trusts with the biggest spending hikes, productivity fell by an average of 0.9 percent, whereas in the other half where spending rose by less or was cut, productivity rose by 3.1 percent. These figures underscore the complex relationship between funding increases and operational efficiency in the health service.

As Sir Jim Mackey prepares to depart, the focus shifts to the successful integration of NHS England functions into the Department of Health and Social Care. The incoming chief executive will inherit a system grappling with productivity challenges despite record funding levels. The government remains committed to its pledge of increased health spending, aiming to deliver tangible improvements in patient care and operational efficiency as the new structural framework takes shape in the coming months.