NHS England Introduces Pews Early Warning System in Emergency Departments for Children

NHS England launches the National Paediatric Early Warning System in A&E departments this winter to help staff quickly spot deteriorating health in children and improve patient safety standards.

NHS leaders have announced the introduction of an early warning system designed to identify deteriorating health in children more rapidly within Accident and Emergency departments across England. The National Paediatric Early Warning System, known as Pews, is being rolled out to emergency departments for the first time, extending its previous use in inpatient settings. This significant clinical initiative is scheduled to begin during the current winter season, aiming to standardize the detection of critical health changes in young patients.

Implementing Pews In Emergency Departments

While Pews has long been a standard tool for inpatients, this mass rollout in England represents the largest standardized scoring system of its kind globally. Doctors and nurses will utilize the system to measure, record, and assess vital signs that indicate a child's condition. These vital signs include blood pressure, heart rate, breathing rates, oxygen levels, and consciousness. A high score generated by the system serves as a critical flag, alerting medical staff that a child is deteriorating and requires more urgent medical attention.

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The implementation of this system is not intended to replace professional medical judgment. Instead, it works alongside the critical input of parents, carers, and the children themselves regarding their condition. Concerns raised by families can trigger an immediate escalation of care, even if the child's calculated Pews score remains low. This ensures that qualitative observations from those closest to the patient are valued equally with quantitative medical data.

Supporting Staff Decision Making

Duncan Burton, the chief nursing officer for England, emphasized the necessity of this tool in fast-paced clinical environments. He stated that staff need to spot when a child's condition is deteriorating quickly to provide timely intervention. Burton explained that this standardized approach helps medical teams recognize warning signs, communicate concerns effectively, and make timely decisions when every moment matters. He also highlighted that the system ensures the concerns of children, parents, and carers are heard and can prompt necessary action.

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The new Pews system includes age-appropriate charts that reflect what may be abnormal signs of deterioration in babies, children, and young people. The scheme has been specifically designed for A&E departments to facilitate rapid decision-making in busy and high-pressure environments. This customization is crucial given that more than six million children attend A&Es in England each year, creating a significant demand on emergency resources and staff capacity.

Improving Equity And Patient Safety

A similar process for adults, known as the National Early Warning System, is already utilized by NHS hospitals. Health secretary Yvette Cooper stated that children's health needs to be a much greater focus for the whole NHS. She expressed the desire for reassurance that if a child is seriously ill, it will be spotted in time by the NHS. Cooper noted that the new early warning system, developed by expert clinicians, is designed to achieve this specific outcome.

Cooper added that if a child is getting worse or when a parent says something is not right, their concerns will be listened to. The health secretary emphasized that these concerns will be acted on, with the ultimate goal of saving lives. Dr. Mike McKean, vice-president for policy at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, which worked on the new Pews system, expressed delight at the rollout ahead of the winter period.

Broad Clinical Support And Data

Dr. McKean described the launch of the emergency department Pews charts as extremely important tools for paediatricians and wider child health teams. He noted that along with training and resources, the system will help teams across England improve equity, patient safety, and quality of care. Professor Lynn Woolsey from the Royal College of Nursing, also involved in the work, stated that early escalation is critical for keeping patients safe, particularly children.

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Woolsey noted that the system is already saving lives in other parts of the NHS. It serves as a vital tool for nursing staff to quickly identify when a child patient is deteriorating and act accordingly. She emphasized that the focus on listening to children, young people, parents, and carers is especially important. Having a standardized approach across emergency departments and paediatric wards helps support consistent assessment, communication, and decision-making.

Professor Woolsey stressed the need for enough nursing staff, capacity, training, and support to spot deterioration and use the system effectively. More than ninety hospitals across England already use the national inpatient Pews system. Data suggests that these hospitals are seeing consistently lower rates of cardiac arrests among their patients, providing evidence for the effectiveness of this standardized clinical approach.