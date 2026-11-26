NHS England chief Sir Jim Mackey admits corridor care is now normalized as flu admissions surge. Data shows thousands of patients affected daily, prompting urgent calls for action and vaccination.

NHS England has officially acknowledged that treating patients in hospital corridors has become a normalized part of the healthcare system. Sir Jim Mackey, the chief executive of NHS England, issued this stark admission while warning that the health service is facing unprecedented pressure due to a sharp rise in flu cases that is outpacing last year levels.

Normalizing Unsafe Corridor Practices

Sir Jim Mackey stated that corridor care is both unsafe and undignified for patients. He emphasized that this practice should never have become embedded in parts of the health service. However, he confirmed that it has taken root in certain areas, despite not being universal across all hospitals.

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The chief executive urged hospital leaders to confront this issue directly. He noted that the problem should never have arisen in the first place. NHS England plans to collaborate with local leaders over the coming weeks. This collaboration aims to identify specific drivers of corridor care and develop tailored interventions.

Surge in Flu Admissions and Respiratory Illnesses

Health data reveals a significant increase in hospital admissions for flu. The rate of admissions in England reached 9.0 per 100,000 people last week. This is a notable rise from 5.0 per 100,000 in the previous seven days. The UK Health Security Agency provided these figures, highlighting the rapid escalation.

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Comparative data shows that flu admissions are at their highest level for this time of year since before the pandemic. In the equivalent week of 2025, the rate stood at 4.9 per 100,000. The UK Health Security Agency confirmed that attendances at hospital emergency departments for flu-like illnesses are above seasonally expected levels.

Sir Jim Mackey shared a personal anecdote to illustrate the severity of the situation. He revealed that he had to wear a face mask during a recent hospital visit. This was the first time he had done so in a couple of years. He described this as a bit of a shock, signaling a shift in the hospital environment.

Critical Numbers on Patient Dignity and Care

Latest performance data from NHS England provides concrete numbers on the impact of corridor care. In October, an average of 3,558 patients received care in hospital corridors each day. This figure represents the highest number since data collection for corridor care began in May.

Of the patients in corridors, 2,718 were located in A&E departments. An additional 840 patients were in other hospital areas. These numbers are up from an average of 3,310 patients a day in September. The increase underscores the strain on hospital resources and infrastructure.

Professor Nicola Ranger, the general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, responded strongly to these figures. She described the data as a mark of shame for the health service. Her comments reflect the concern among nursing staff regarding patient dignity and safety.

Financial Strain and Vulnerable Populations at Risk

Beyond immediate patient care, the NHS faces significant financial challenges. Sir Jim Mackey disclosed that almost three in ten NHS organizations were not meeting their financial plans. This assessment was made at the halfway point of the financial year. The strain is compounded by efforts to reduce waiting lists and deliver government reforms.

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Public health officials are urging vulnerable people to get vaccinated. Only a third of people in certain risk groups have received their flu jab. The UK Health Security Agency reported that almost 9.5 million people under the age of 65 in clinical risk groups are eligible. This includes individuals with lung conditions, kidney or liver disease, and diabetes.

Figures show that only 34.2 percent of these high-risk groups had received a flu vaccine up to November 22. The low vaccination rate raises concerns about further increasing hospital admissions. Health officials emphasize the critical need for vaccination to protect these vulnerable populations.

Outlook for Winter Pressures and Local Responses

Sir Jim Mackey predicted that winter pressures would intensify in the coming days. He indicated that the NHS is already several weeks into winter pressures. He expects the situation to build over the next five to ten days. Full winter conditions are anticipated within 10 to 14 days.

Despite the challenges, Sir Jim praised local clinical teams for their responsiveness. These teams observed rising levels of COVID, flu, and RSV. They responded quickly and effectively without waiting for instructions from NHS England. Their actions were described as proportionate and timely.

Sir Jim Mackey is due to leave his role by April. His warnings come as the NHS Alliance annual conference takes place in London. The event serves as a platform for senior NHS leaders to discuss these critical issues. The normalization of corridor care remains a focal point for urgent reform and improvement.