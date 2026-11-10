NHS Executive Mary Morgan Receives Near £400,000 Redundancy Payout

NHS executive Mary Morgan received a £378,000 redundancy payment after a Scottish health body merger, sparking criticism of John Swinney's reforms.

NHS executive Mary Morgan has received a redundancy pay-out of £378,000, close to £400,000, after retiring from National Services Scotland (NSS) following its merger with NHS Education Scotland, new figures show. The payment was awarded in May 2026, one month after the two bodies joined to form Public Services Delivery Scotland (PSD Scotland). Morgan had served as chief executive of NSS since April 2021.

The disclosure comes as First Minister John Swinney pushes ahead with plans to reduce the number of Scotland's health boards from 14 to two. The details appear in the NSS annual accounts for 2025-26, which record both the redundancy payment and Morgan's pension position.

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How the Mary Morgan Redundancy Payment Was Structured

The NSS annual accounts state that Mary Morgan's appointment to the NSS Board concluded on March 31, 2026. The same accounts say she retired under contractual redundancy terms from PSD Scotland on May 3, 2026, and received a related amount of £378k.

The accounts also show that Morgan worked in the health service for 44 years. As chief executive of NSS, she earned between £160,000 and £165,000 a year, according to the figures.

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Her pension pot, known as the Cash Equivalent Transfer Value, is more than £2 million. The figures do not separate the redundancy sum from the pension entitlement, so the two should be read as distinct items.

Stakeholder Reactions and Competing Views on Reform

Opposition parties have questioned the payment, with the Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour calling for clearer explanations from the Scottish Government and the SNP.

Scottish Conservative public service reform spokesman Murdo Fraser said that while John Swinney struggles to outline what his reforms will entail, taxpayers are still footing the bill for huge payouts in the public sector.

Fraser called on the SNP to state whether it expects similar packages to be agreed in the coming months and years, and whether those costs will take resources away from frontline services.

Scottish Labour health spokesman Dame Jackie Baillie described the £378,000 payout as deeply concerning at a time when public services are being asked to make savings and frontline staff are under immense pressure. She said the Scottish Government must explain how these arrangements were agreed and ensure proper accountability.

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Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman Adam Harley argued that sweeping reforms carried out without proper planning can cost taxpayers egregious sums without delivering change for the better.

Taxpayers and Next Steps for NHS Reform

Critics fear that Mr Swinney's 'slash and burn' NHS reforms could have the same consequences on a nationwide scale. Their concern is that payouts linked to mergers could repeat across Scotland as the number of health boards falls from 14 to two.

Critics have argued that taxpayers are carrying the cost of restructuring while frontline services face budget pressure. Baillie and Harley both called for clearer accountability over how such arrangements are approved.

A PSD spokesman said that all payments received by Mary Morgan were in accordance with the terms and conditions of her employment. The Scottish Government was approached for comment.