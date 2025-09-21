NHS Faces Hefty Costs Rejecting Weight-Loss Drug Requests, Survey Shows

A recent poll of GPs suggests that the NHS may spend twice as much on rejecting requests for weight-loss drugs as it currently spends on prescribing them. The survey highlights the substantial time GPs are dedicating to denying prescription requests, driven by an overwhelming demand for weight-loss medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro. This surge in demand is fueled by the drugs' efficacy and the restricted eligibility criteria, leading to a significant cost burden for the health service.

A new survey of General Practitioners (GPs) indicates that the National Health Service ( NHS ) could incur significantly higher costs rejecting requests for weight-loss drugs than it currently spends on prescribing them. The findings, based on a poll conducted by private weight-loss jab provider CheqUp, reveal a concerning trend where GPs are dedicating considerably more time to denying prescription requests than approving them.

This shift in workload stems from an overwhelming demand for weight-loss medications, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, which are currently available on the NHS only to a limited group of obese patients with specific underlying health conditions. The drugs, which can facilitate substantial weight loss, have generated considerable interest among a broader population, leading to a surge in requests from individuals who do not meet the strict eligibility criteria. This situation poses a significant financial challenge for the NHS, raising questions about the sustainability of the current approach and the potential need for policy adjustments. The implications of this situation are substantial, demanding careful consideration of the balance between patient needs, cost effectiveness, and the long-term health benefits of weight-loss interventions





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHS Weight-Loss Drugs Gps Cost Healthcare

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family of Greek heiress who died after insect bite threaten NHS with legal actionA powerful Greek family have accused the NHS of negligence after their daughter Marissa Laimou died from an insect bite in London.

Read more »

GPs see workload increase due to demand for weight-loss jab MounjaroGPs are seeing a major increase in their workload as patients try to get the weight-loss jab Mounjaro, a poll suggests.

Read more »

Drivers Warned: Splash Pedestrians and Face Hefty Fines and License PointsMotorists are reminded of the legal consequences of splashing pedestrians, which can lead to fines up to £5,000 and penalty points on their licenses. Experts emphasize the importance of cautious driving in wet weather, highlighting necessary safety measures like reducing speed, increasing following distances, and checking tire tread depth to avoid incidents and ensure road safety. The Highway Code mandates drivers to exercise ‘due care and attention’ towards all road users, including pedestrians.

Read more »

DVLA warning over common medical condition that affects 1.5 million BritsMotorists with undeclared health conditions lose their licence and face a hefty fine

Read more »

Apple Reveals iPhone Air: Slim Design, Hefty Price, and Contract DealsApple unveiled the iPhone Air at its recent event, a remarkably slim smartphone with a titanium shell, Ceramic Shield Glass 2, and a large 6.5-inch display. While priced at £999, contract deals from providers like Sky, EE, and Vodafone are available. The event also saw the unveiling of the iPhone 17.

Read more »

NHS Faces Higher Costs Denying Weight-Loss Drugs Than Prescribing Them, Survey FindsA survey reveals that the NHS is spending significantly more on GPs' time denying access to weight-loss drugs than it currently spends on prescribing them, highlighting the growing strain on healthcare resources due to high demand and limited access to the medications. The analysis by CheqUp, a private weight-loss jab provider, suggests that the NHS will spend £786 million in GPs' time over the next year on rejecting prescription requests, while the current annual weight-loss jab budget is £317 million.

Read more »