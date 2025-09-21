NHS Faces Higher Costs Denying Weight-Loss Drugs Than Prescribing Them, Survey Finds

A survey reveals that the NHS is spending significantly more on GPs' time denying access to weight-loss drugs than it currently spends on prescribing them, highlighting the growing strain on healthcare resources due to high demand and limited access to the medications. The analysis by CheqUp, a private weight-loss jab provider, suggests that the NHS will spend £786 million in GPs' time over the next year on rejecting prescription requests, while the current annual weight-loss jab budget is £317 million.

A recent survey of General Practitioners (GPs) suggests that the National Health Service ( NHS ) will face significantly higher costs in denying access to weight-loss drugs than it currently spends on prescribing them. The NHS began offering weight-loss jabs, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, to a select group of obese patients with specific underlying health conditions earlier this year.

While approximately 220,000 adults currently qualify for these medications, estimates suggest that as many as 15 million individuals could potentially benefit from them. This disparity between eligibility and potential need is creating a substantial workload for GPs, leading to increased costs associated with managing patient requests and rejections.\The analysis, conducted by CheqUp, a private weight-loss jab provider, surveyed 500 NHS GPs and revealed that the time spent by GPs rejecting prescription requests is considerably higher than the time spent prescribing them. CheqUp estimates that the NHS will spend around £786 million in GPs' time over the next year solely on denying patients access to these weight-loss drugs. This starkly contrasts with the NHS's current annual budget of £317 million for prescribing the drugs themselves. The survey indicates that a substantial number of patients, estimated to be around 375,000 per week, are requesting weight-loss drugs but do not meet the stringent eligibility criteria. Currently, only patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of over 40, along with four weight-related conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, qualify for the jabs on the NHS. These medications, which suppress appetite, can help users lose up to a fifth of their body weight, making them highly sought after. The time-intensive process of managing the influx of requests and the subsequent rejections are driving up operational costs for the NHS.\The financial implications of the current situation are further underscored by the recognized cost of a GP appointment. Based on an established estimate that a ten-minute GP appointment costs £39, the analysis from CheqUp projects that the cost associated with denying patients access to weight-loss drugs will reach nearly £800 million over the next 12 months. This significant financial burden is primarily due to the increased consultation time required for rejecting prescription requests from individuals who do not meet the eligibility criteria. The widespread demand for weight-loss drugs, coupled with the limited access, has created a complex situation for the NHS. The disparity between the number of people requesting the medication and those who are eligible is straining healthcare resources and raising questions about the long-term sustainability of the current approach. The NHS faces a pressing need to address this issue, potentially by reevaluating the eligibility criteria, improving patient education, or finding alternative solutions to manage the high demand and associated costs. The current situation places a considerable financial strain on the healthcare system, which could be better spent on patient care and overall improvements in healthcare services





