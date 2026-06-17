NHS GP Warns of Embarrassing Gut Symptoms That Could Signal Cancer During Menopause

Dr. Nighat Arif reveals how unexpected gastrointestinal issues like bloating, gas, and altered bowel habits-often dismissed as part of menopause-may overlap with signs of serious conditions including bowel and ovarian cancer. She urges both men and women to seek medical evaluation for persistent or severe symptoms to rule out life-threatening causes.

Dr. Nighat Arif, an NHS GP with over 15 years of experience and a specialist interest in women's health, has highlighted unexpected and often embarrassing symptoms that could indicate serious health issues, including cancer.

In a TikTok video to her 320,300 followers, she emphasized the importance of discussing a commonly overlooked menopause symptom: dramatic changes in gut health. She explained that hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause and menopause can significantly impact the gut-brain axis, leading to bloating, gas, constipation, or sudden diarrhea. These symptoms are not merely imaginary; they reflect real physiological changes in how the gut moves and reacts, and what it can tolerate.

While common during the menopausal transition, she warns that such gastrointestinal disturbances may also overlap with warning signs of cancers like bowel or ovarian cancer. Dr. Arif noted that patients often experience alternating constipation and diarrhea, leaving them confused about their bodies. She admitted that even as a clinician, she is sometimes "dumbfounded" by how common these symptoms are, yet they are frequently overlooked because people find them embarrassing.

She urged both women and men to stay alert to any persistent changes, stressing that these should not be ignored. Key red flags requiring immediate medical attention include persistent bloating, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, or sudden severe abdominal pain. These could signal urgent conditions such as cancer. While these symptoms can be benign and related to menopause, Dr. Arif emphasized the importance of ruling out other serious causes.

She encouraged individuals to consult their doctors, undergo proper testing, and addressed that other conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome or food intolerances, can also cause bloating and gas. The overarching message is to break the silence around these embarrassing symptoms, seek medical advice promptly, and ensure that potential serious diseases are not overlooked amid the natural changes of menopause





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Menopause Symptoms Gut Health Bloating Cancer Warning Signs Bowel Cancer Ovarian Cancer Perimenopause NHS Advice

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