NHS Grampian Apologizes for Pediatric Surgery Failures and Safety Breaches

NHS Grampian leaders have issued a formal apology after Healthcare Improvement Scotland uncovered serious patient safety breaches and governance failures at Dr Gray's Hospital.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) has released a critical report detailing significant patient safety failures within NHS Grampian, prompting a formal apology from the health board's leadership. The watchdog's investigation revealed that despite direct orders to halt pediatric surgery at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, the facility continued to operate on children. This breach occurred even though the suspension was mandated due to emerging safety concerns.

The report highlights that senior management at NHS Grampian did not fully enforce the safety measures intended to protect young patients. Although no evidence of harm to individual patients was found, the inability to implement these crucial patient safety measures was described as deeply concerning by inspectors. The findings underscore a systemic failure in adhering to directives aimed at preventing potential risks.

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Investigation Failures and Governance Issues

One of the most alarming aspects of the HIS report involves a botched investigation into the death of a patient who died on the operating table. Health board bosses conducted a Significant Adverse Event Review (SAER) but failed to meaningfully examine the clinical decision-making, operative techniques, or judgments of the surgeons involved. This omission left the most critical aspect of the incident unexplored, denying the opportunity to learn vital lessons.

HIS branded this omission an unjustifiable failure of governance. The watchdog noted that the final report lacked a comprehensive understanding of the event, which is essential for improving patient safety. This failure to investigate thoroughly was seen as a missed opportunity to address root causes and prevent future tragedies, reflecting poorly on the board's commitment to transparency and accountability.

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Political and Leadership Reactions

First Minister John Swinney reacted strongly to the findings, calling the report an appalling reading. He stated that it was crystal clear that the requirements to end pediatric surgery at Dr Gray's were not followed, describing this negligence as reprehensible. While Swinney acknowledged that no negative consequences had resulted from the breach, he emphasized that allowing unsafe procedures to continue was unacceptable.

Laura Skaife-Knight, the chief executive of NHS Grampian, accepted full responsibility for the findings. She issued an apology to patients, families, and communities for letting them down. Skaife-Knight vowed to fix the problems identified, noting that the board owns the failures and is committed to putting things right. She highlighted that immediate changes to medical leadership have already begun to address the urgent issues.

Impact on Care and Future Steps

NHS Grampian initially suspended emergency pediatric surgery in June this year after safety concerns arose. Elective surgery was also suspended the following month amid further worries. However, the report found that by August 2026, senior management realized the suspension had not been fully enacted. This delay in enforcement allowed continued operations despite known risks, raising serious questions about internal oversight.

Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra criticized the culture within the NHS, arguing that managers often act with impunity and prioritize managing headlines over delivering care. He suggested that there is a broader cultural problem where ministers and managers fail to hold themselves accountable to citizens. His comments reflect growing political pressure for systemic reform across health boards.

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Health Secretary Angela Constance expects decisive and urgent action from the health board to address the serious concerns raised. She described the findings as extremely serious and deeply concerning for staff, patients, and local communities. Constance will visit the health board on Friday for its annual review, insisting that this moment must serve as a turning point for NHS Grampian.

The watchdog issued six recommendations for urgent changes to improve leadership, governance, and patient safety. Skaife-Knight, who started her role in September after being appointed in June 2025, emphasized that the focus is now on responding quickly to feedback. The board is working to implement long-overdue improvements to restore trust and ensure higher standards of care for the people of Grampian.