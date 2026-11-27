NHS Grampian published a suppressed 2022 review revealing 19 avoidable deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Health Secretary Angela Constance faces scrutiny over oversight of patient safety across Scotland.

A health scandal involving patient safety and institutional accountability has intensified after NHS Grampian officially published a previously suppressed internal report regarding serious surgical failures. The 2022 review, released on Friday, confirmed that there were 19 avoidable deaths at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) involving patients who underwent hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery. This disclosure marks a critical development in a crisis that has shaken public confidence in the region's healthcare leadership.

Core Details of 2022 Report Findings

The newly released document outlines a grim statistic regarding the safety of liver and pancreatic procedures performed at the facility. The review found that out of 45 patients involved in the specific surgical cases under examination, 19 died in circumstances deemed avoidable. To comply with privacy laws and protect the identities of those affected, the public version of the report contains extensive redactions. Despite these omissions, the core finding remains stark and has triggered immediate political and professional repercussions across the Scottish healthcare system.

Also read Scotland CMO Sir Gregor Smith Resigns Amid NHS Grampian Scandal

Laura Skaife-Knight, the chief executive of NHS Grampian, stated that the publication of this aged document was necessary to ensure absolute transparency. She emphasized that the health board intends to cooperate fully with the independent review commissioned by Angela Constance, the Scottish Health Secretary. Skaife-Knight pledged that this cooperation would be conducted in a manner that is open and honest, aiming to rebuild trust with the public and medical staff who have been critical of the board's previous handling of the issue.

Stakeholder Positions on Transparency

The disclosure has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents who argue that the government lacks sufficient oversight of national health services. Angela Constance admitted during the Scottish local medical committee conference that she does not know if avoidable deaths are a systemic issue within other health boards in Scotland. When questioned about her confidence that these problems are isolated to NHS Grampian, she acknowledged that there are things in the real world that authorities do not have visibility of.

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Constance stressed that her department is working extraordinarily hard to ensure full transparency regarding NHS Grampian, noting that transparency always brings accountability. However, this stance was met with skepticism from Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay MSP, who described the health secretary's focus on transparency as laughable. Findlay argued that the SNP government appoints members to every NHS board yet washes its hands of scandals involving avoidable patient deaths, lying to families, and disciplining whistleblowers.

Dame Jackie Baillie, the Scottish Labour health spokesman, called Constance's response unacceptable and indicative of a breathtaking level of complacency. Baillie asserted that it is the explicit responsibility of the Scottish Government to know what is occurring within the NHS and to ensure patient safety is paramount. She demanded confirmation that no other health boards are covering up similar instances of avoidable harm, arguing that Scots are entitled to expect ministers to have proper oversight of the system.

Real-World Impact and Systemic Consequences

The political turmoil surrounding this report is compounded by the recent resignation of Sir Gregor Smith, Scotland's chief medical officer. Smith stepped down on mental health grounds after facing intense questioning about his role in handling the scandal. His departure underscores the severity of the institutional crisis and the pressure mounting on senior health officials to provide answers and demonstrate that lessons are being learned immediately rather than waiting for long-term inquiry results.

Adam Harley, the Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman, highlighted that the public cannot be expected to have confidence in a system that the government does not fully understand. He urged the health secretary to look closely at every health board in the country to prevent further serious failings from emerging. Harley emphasized that patients are not prepared to wait years for the findings of inquiries before seeing tangible changes and action from their leaders.

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Dr. Nora Murray-Cavanagh, chairwoman of the British Medical Association Scottish Council, told BBC Radio Scotland's Breakfast programme that trust has been significantly damaged by these events. She expressed hope that the independent review would clarify the culture that allowed such outcomes to occur. The crisis was originally exposed by Dr. Mohammed Habib, a surgeon at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, who leaked the 2022 review last week. Habib, who also called for a corporate homicide investigation, highlighted that a failure to learn from past mistakes had resulted in repeated and avoidable harm to patients, as previously identified by a damning report from Healthcare Improvement Scotland.