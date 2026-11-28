Public fury erupts after First Minister John Swinney wins Politician of the Year amidst revelations of avoidable deaths and secrecy at NHS Grampian.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has triggered widespread public outrage and disbelief after being honored as Politician of the Year at a prestigious newspaper awards ceremony held on Thursday night. The timing of the accolade has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from bereaved families affected by the ongoing NHS Grampian scandal. While Swinney accepted the gong amidst applause, critics argue the celebration ignores a deepening crisis involving avoidable patient deaths and systemic failures within the health service.

Avoidable Deaths At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Health Secretary Angela Constance faces mounting pressure as new details emerge regarding the culture of secrecy within NHS Grampian. The controversy intensified on November 12 following a report by Healthcare Improvement Scotland that cited serious governance failures at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Dr Mohammed Habib, a surgeon at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, revealed a 2022 report by Edinburgh University's Professor Stephen Wigmore. This internal document identified 19 avoidable deaths among surgery patients at the hospital.

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Dr Habib disclosed that this critical report was kept secret from the public and, more distressingly, withheld from the families of those who died under their care. The whistleblower stated that he had been silenced and ignored by senior officials. His revelations have cast a long shadow over the SNP government, with accusations that high-level ministers were aware of the dangers but failed to act transparently.

Correspondence With Top Scottish Ministers

Allegations of high-level knowledge have focused on First Minister John Swinney and former Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Dr Habib revealed that he wrote three letters to John Swinney in 2024, 2025, and 2026 to raise his concerns. Swinney's position is that he had no knowledge of the existence or content of these letters. Critics question why senior civil servants would deem it appropriate to withhold such deadly serious matters from the First Minister's attention.

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Further complicating the situation, Dr Habib also wrote to Humza Yousaf in 2023 during his tenure as health secretary. Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith admitted during a Holyrood committee hearing that he had discussed the report with Humza Yousaf. However, neither official informed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon or the public. Sir Gregor's admission came just before he resigned his post in dramatic fashion, fleeing from journalists in an attempt to avoid further questioning.

Ongoing Investigations And Political Fallout

The scandal at Dr Gray's Hospital has revealed additional disturbing incidents, including allegations of a surgeon operating while under the influence of drugs. Another surgeon faced accusations of a physical altercation with a colleague at the same facility. These issues were previously raised by former party leader Douglas Ross, who condemned the unacceptable stonewalling response from NHS Grampian. Police Scotland is currently investigating what Dr Habib believes constitutes corporate homicide, under the direction of the Crown Office.

Angela Constance initially expressed confidence in the health board but has now announced an independent inquiry into the department. The inquiry will be conducted by a lawyer whose identity has not been disclosed. Dr Habib has questioned the independence of an inquiry commissioned by the very government under scrutiny. Critics, including Douglas Ross, draw parallels to the delayed inquiry into the Rangers FC malicious prosecution scandal, which has yet to begin six years after it was promised.

Public Trust Eroding In Holyrood

Political tensions remain high as Angela Constance defends her handling of the crisis against accusations of delaying tactics. When pressed on whether ongoing criminal inquiries would need to conclude before her review begins, her response was deemed vague by opponents. Ross compared the situation to Constance's previous vote of no confidence, where she faced criticism for misrepresenting expert opinions. As scrutiny intensifies, the SNP government faces a critical test of its integrity and accountability.