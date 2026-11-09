NHS Hospital Storeroom Care Scandal Implicates Pam Smith

An 81-year-old cancer patient left in a hospital storeroom for 48 hours highlights systemic bed shortages. The case draws criticism from families and officials regarding patient dignity and hospital overcrowding.

An 81-year-old grandmother with terminal cancer claims she was abandoned by the healthcare system after being confined to a hospital storeroom for 48 hours. Pam Smith, a former primary schoolteacher diagnosed with stage four cancer in August, was forced to sleep on plastic chairs at Royal Gwent Hospital in South Wales due to severe bed shortages.

Incident Details and Storage Room Confinement

Ms Smith arrived at Royal Gwent Hospital in September after developing a high temperature while undergoing chemotherapy for bowel cancer that had spread to her stomach and liver. Although she initially waited on a chair in a public area, staff moved her into a storeroom after her family raised concerns about her immunocompromised state and risk of infection. She remained there for two days, lying on three stacked plastic chairs to sleep.

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Family Distress and Official Apologies

Her daughter Rebekah described the experience as very upsetting, noting that patients should not lie on chairs for hours when their condition can deteriorate rapidly. Aneurin Bevan University Health Board issued an apology, stating the incident was not an accepted standard of care and that their services were under significant pressure. They confirmed they are taking steps to increase the availability of recliner chairs and comfort items like pillows at the hospital.

Government Response and Systemic Criticism

The Welsh government labeled the circumstances unacceptable, emphasizing that no one should receive care in a corridor or inappropriate space. Officials stated they are introducing a national approach to measuring corridor care to ensure it does not become routine. This follows an earlier investigation in January that found some hospitals installed plug sockets and call bells in walkways because staff had no choice but to use those spaces for patient care.

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National Trends and Statistical Data

NHS England data reveals that an average of 3,310 patients received corridor care daily in September, up from 2,865 in August. The number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments from the decision to admit to actual admission stood at 50,582 in September, compared to 44,951 in August. These figures highlight a growing national crisis in patient flow and hospital capacity.

Future Implications and Safety Warnings

Medical leaders warn that the current situation creates a perfect storm of overcrowding and unrelenting demand, with hospitals facing a shortage of nearly 1,000 beds compared to last year. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine stated that current government plans are insufficient to avert disaster. As Ms Smith receives palliative care with doctors suggesting this Christmas could be her last, the case underscores the urgent need for systemic reform in healthcare delivery.