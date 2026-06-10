NHS Introduces Precision Radiotherapy That Slashes Prostate Cancer Treatment Sessions by 75%

The NHS in England is rolling out a new stereotactic radiotherapy (SABR) for early prostate cancer, reducing hospital visits from 20 to 5 sessions with fewer side effects.

The National Health Service ( NHS ) in England is rolling out a revolutionary radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer that significantly reduces the number of hospital visits and carries fewer side effects.

The therapy, known as stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), delivers higher doses of radiation with extreme precision, targeting tumors from multiple angles. This allows clinicians to complete the treatment in just five sessions over two weeks, compared to the standard 20 sessions required with conventional radiotherapy. The new approach not only minimizes damage to healthy tissue but also lowers the risk of cancer progression and metastasis.

According to NHS England, all 48 radiotherapy centers across the country will offer SABR to eligible patients within the next three months, with some beginning as early as next week. The decision follows successful UK-led clinical trials that demonstrated the therapy's safety and efficacy. Approximately 17,500 men are diagnosed with low- or intermediate-risk prostate cancer in England each year, and many of them could benefit from SABR.

Modeling by NHS England suggests that nearly a fifth of these men, around 3,500, may opt for the treatment, while others may choose active surveillance. Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, praised the innovation, stating that it will transform care for thousands of men by providing more powerful and convenient treatment to prevent cancer spread.

He emphasized that the technology reduces side effects and alleviates the burden of frequent hospital visits, which can be exhausting for patients and their families. Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, highlighted that the precise beam of radiation limits damage to healthy cells and allows men to return to their normal lives more quickly. He noted that while not everyone with localized prostate cancer is suitable, patients should consult their specialist teams.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with over 55,000 new cases and around 12,300 deaths annually. The Daily Mail has long campaigned for improved diagnosis and treatment. The rollout of SABR is expected to free up roughly 50,000 hospital appointments each year, helping to reduce waiting lists.

Amy Rylance, director of health services at Prostate Cancer UK, welcomed the news, stating that reducing hospital trips from 20 to five massively reduces the burden on patients and loved ones. She noted that the charity played a role in proving the treatment's safety and is now investing further to explore its use for men with cancer that has spread beyond the prostate, potentially shifting the treatment paradigm.

David James, director of patient projects at Prostate Cancer Research, said thousands of men will benefit from fewer hospital visits and faster access to effective care. He urged the NHS to roll out the treatment quickly across England. Dr. Nicky Thorp, vice-president for clinical oncology at the Royal College of Radiologists, expressed delight at the expanded access, explaining that SABR precisely targets tumors to maximize radiation while minimizing harm to healthy tissue.

The therapy marks a significant step forward in prostate cancer care, offering hope for better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients





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