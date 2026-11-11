NHS Lancashire Appoints Clinical Partners for Interim ADHD Service

Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB commissions Clinical Partners to manage interim ADHD services, aiming to reduce waiting times for children while long-term models are developed.

The NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board has commissioned Clinical Partners to deliver an interim Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder service. This initiative targets children and young people who present with ADHD symptoms but have no additional mental health diagnoses. The primary objective is to alleviate pressure on the existing healthcare infrastructure while sustainable long-term arrangements are finalized.

Interim Provider Transition Details

Clinical Partners will assume responsibility for a service previously managed by the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust. This transition represents a strategic shift in operational delivery rather than a complete overhaul of clinical standards. Families affected by this change are not required to take any immediate action or re-submit their referrals. The system is designed to ensure continuity of care without disrupting the patient journey during this interim period.

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Stakeholder Communication Strategy

Referrers, including General Practitioners, schools, and families, will be directly contacted by the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust regarding their specific circumstances. These communications will outline next steps and explain how the new provider integration affects individual cases. The Integrated Care Board acknowledges that long waiting periods create significant difficulty for families and recognizes that changing providers may raise questions. To address these concerns, the board plans to update frequently asked questions sections to provide clear explanations of the changes.

Historical Context and Recent Adjustments

This commissioning follows a turbulent period for local ADHD services. In February 2026, the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust initially announced a pause on new children's ADHD referrals due to overwhelming demand. Following public outcry, the trust quickly reversed this decision. Subsequently, in July, the Integrated Care Board announced the commissioning of additional capacity to increase assessment appointments. This effort involved working closely with the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust and transferring many children's referrals to Blackpool Teaching Hospitals to improve prioritization and consistency.

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Long-Term Strategic Goals

The introduction of Clinical Partners is explicitly described as an interim measure while longer-term structural developments are pursued. The Integrated Care Board is actively working with various providers to establish a sustainable service model aligned with national clinical guidance. A key component of this strategy is the implementation of a new local neurodevelopmental model for children and young people. This model was co-produced with stakeholders to ensure it meets the specific needs of families across the region.

Expected Impact on Waiting Times

Officials hope that the appointment of Clinical Partners will result in a measurable reduction in waiting times for eligible children and young people within Lancashire and South Cumbria. By distributing the workload and utilizing additional capacity through Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, the system aims to create a more consistent service. The ultimate goal is to ensure that families receive timely advice and support, thereby mitigating the negative impacts of previous delays in diagnosis and treatment.