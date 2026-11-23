Analysis of CQC data reveals five maternity units received outstanding ratings while eight services were deemed inadequate due to safety and staffing failures across England.

A comprehensive analysis of official Health care watchdog ratings has identified the best and worst NHS hospitals for giving birth in England. The investigation highlights that only five of the 196 maternity services assessed by the Care Quality Commission earned the highest possible rating of outstanding. In stark contrast, eight facilities were classified as inadequate, while 84 units were deemed to require improvement.

CQC Maternity Service Overview

The Care Quality Commission data, published earlier this month, covers NHS maternity hospitals and birth centres across England. Almost half of all maternity locations fall short of the standards expected by independent regulators. The remaining 99 services were classed as good, indicating a significant divide in care quality across the national health service.

Also read NHS invites first women to breast cancer screening using AI in world's largest trial

CQC inspectors evaluate maternity services based on five key criteria: whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led. Services receive a final grade of outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate based on these assessments. The data reflects inspections conducted over several years, meaning some ratings may not fully capture recent changes or operational shifts.

Top Five Maternity Units Identified

Two west London hospitals run by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust secured outstanding ratings in July 2023 following inspections in March of that year. Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital was praised for strong safety practices and effective leadership. The hospital, where former Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury gave birth to her three children, demonstrated robust efforts to tackle staff shortages and improve recruitment.

Advertisement

St Mary's Hospital, famous for its private Lindo Wing where Princess Diana gave birth to Princes William and Harry, also achieved top marks for its NHS maternity service. Inspectors commended the skilled staff, effective risk management, and commitment to tailoring care to individual needs. Leaders were recognized for addressing staffing pressures while maintaining high standards of care for mothers and babies.

The remaining three outstanding services are Royal Surrey County Hospital, Royal United Hospital Bath, and West Middlesex University Hospital. Royal Surrey County Hospital received its rating in February 2024, with inspectors noting that 98 per cent of women received one-to-one care during active labour. Staff were described as well-trained with a strong safety culture throughout the unit.

Inadequate Services Highlight Safety Failures

Four of the eight inadequate maternity services belong to Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Bedford Hospital faced severe scrutiny after inspectors uncovered chronic staffing shortages and delays in care. More than one in five maternity triage calls went unanswered or were abandoned, while failures to learn from safety incidents raised serious concerns.

Luton and Dunstable Hospital experienced staffing shortages that caused delays to births. Inspectors found that more than 1,000 safety incidents were awaiting investigation or closure, indicating systemic issues in incident management. These failures contribute to the broader picture of underperformance within the trust's maternity network.

Advertisement

Leeds General Infirmary was found to have midwife shortages, unsafe staffing levels, and poor infection control. Inspectors identified failures to assess risks to mothers and babies, marking this as a critical area for intervention. St James's University Hospital also faced similar issues, including unsafe staffing and infection-control concerns, alongside a pattern of failing to learn lessons from previous incidents.

Interactive Tools For Patient Access

The Daily Mail's interactive map allows readers to explore all 196 locations to compare their local maternity service against national benchmarks. This tool enables patients to discover whether their nearest unit ranks among the best or worst services in the country. The analysis serves as a vital resource for expectant mothers navigating care options amidst ongoing scrutiny of NHS maternity services.

Recent high-profile scandals and inquiries have intensified focus on the quality of care for mothers and babies within the health service. While some units excel with innovative leadership and strong safety cultures, others struggle with fundamental operational deficits. The disparity in ratings underscores the urgent need for sustained investment and reform in maternity care provision across England.