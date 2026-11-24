Analysis reveals NHS hospital productivity fell where funding increased most, challenging Labour's claim that extra spending improves care outcomes.

New analysis indicates that hospitals in England have wasted billions of pounds under the Labour Government despite receiving significant financial injections. Official figures from 111 acute and specialist NHS hospital trusts demonstrate that many institutions are failing to convert extra taxpayer money into additional appointments, operations, and scans. Instead of improving efficiency, the influx of cash appears to have coincided with a decline in output for several major trusts.

Funding Surges Fail to Boost Output

Annual National Health Service funding in England is now £17 billion higher in real terms than before Labour took office. The Government has further pledged to ensure health spending will be £29 billion higher in real terms in the 2028/29 financial year compared to the period before the last general election. However, the data suggests that these repeated tax rises and the funneling of extra funds may have simply increased waste rather than enhancing service delivery.

Also read South East Water slumps to loss after hefty bill from supply failures

Productivity Falls With Biggest Budget Hikes

The relationship between spending and efficiency appears inverse in the latest comparison of NHS productivity figures. Comparing data from April to July of this year with the same period last year reveals a stark contrast. Among the half of trusts with the biggest spending hikes, productivity fell by an average of 0.9 percent. Conversely, in the other half where spending rose by less or was cut, productivity rose by 3.1 percent.

Key Figures Admit Efficiency Gaps

Dr Penny Dash, chairman of NHS England, admitted this year that a staggering increase in spending had been accompanied by a significant reduction in productivity. Former Conservative health secretary Steve Barclay criticized the situation, stating it is appalling that vast sums spent on the NHS are not driving better patient outcomes. He highlighted that productivity declined precisely where funding increases were largest, casting doubt on the current financial strategy.

Advertisement

Specific Trusts Report Stagnant Activity

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust spent £864 million last year, with resources up 16 percent in real terms. Yet activity such as appointments, operations, and A&E visits remained stagnant, causing productivity to fall by 14 percent. The trust blamed the way data was recorded for this discrepancy. Similarly, The Walton Centre, a specialist neuroscience hospital in Liverpool, recorded a 4.5 percent increase in resources but a 3.8 percent fall in treatment, resulting in a 7.9 percent productivity fall.

Overall Sector Sees Slight Gains

Despite the disparities in individual trusts, the broader sector shows mixed results. Across all acute and specialist trusts, treatment overall grew by 2 percent, while resources rose by 0.8 percent. This combination means productivity increased by 1.1 percent across the board. Meanwhile, politicians like Andy Burnham continue to promote healthcare initiatives, such as visiting pharmacies for flu jabs, even as hospital data reveals declining efficiency in high-spending areas.