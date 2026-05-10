NHS Refuses Specialist Help to Private School Kid with Rare Eye Disorder

A seven-year-old boy whose vision is deteriorating has been refused the specialist help he desperately needs because he goes to a private school. Little Rowan Antolovi, who has a rare genetic eye disorder, is struggling to manage in the classroom because of his failing eyesight. When his concerned NHS hospital consultant referred him for urgent assistance to help him cope, he was turned away when the local council found out he went to a private day school.

A seven-year-old boy whose vision is deteriorating has been refused the specialist help he desperately needs because he goes to a private school . Little Rowan Antolovi, who has a rare genetic eye disorder, is struggling to manage in the classroom because of his failing eyesight.

When his concerned NHS hospital consultant referred him for urgent assistance to help him cope, he was turned away when the local council found out he went to a private day school. Now Rowan's furious mother Virginia Osborne has accused them of discriminating against a little boy who needs help because 'of a decision we made as parents about where to educate him'.

The 45-year-old, who lives and works on her parents' farm outside Dundee, has warned that 'a culture of prejudice against children who are educated in private schools is seeping into society'. She says she is sick and tired of the government villainising hard working parents for choosing to spend their money on private education with 'totemic policies' such as their tax raid on school fees





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NHS Private School Rare Eye Disorder Discrimination Tax Raid On School Fees

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