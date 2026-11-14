NHS Scotland Criminal Charges Warned After Eljamel Logbook Destruction

NHS Scotland officials warn staff of criminal charges for shredding documents. The warning follows the destruction of Sam Eljamel operation records by NHS Tayside.

Health officials in Scotland have issued a stark warning that staff members could face criminal prosecution for destroying evidence, specifically following the deletion of critical records related to disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. The directive underscores the serious legal implications of mishandling documents during active investigations into medical malpractice.

NHS Scotland chief operating officer Stephen Gallagher recently circulated a letter to every health board in the country, emphasizing that violating Do Not Destroy (DND) notices is not merely a procedural error but a potential criminal offense. The correspondence explicitly states that failure to provide evidence required by a public inquiry may constitute a crime punishable by fines or imprisonment.

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Legal Warning Over Shredded Evidence

The updated guidelines were drafted directly in response to the lessons learned from the destruction of theatre logbooks linked to the Eljamel Inquiry. The new rules clarify that any records identified as potentially relevant to an inquiry must remain intact until the inquiry team provides clear instruction to dispose of them. This legal instrument is now treated with heightened severity across the national health service.

Breaking these new directives could result in significant penalties for non-compliance, including financial fines or a prison sentence of up to six months. The guidance serves as a definitive reminder to all NHS personnel that preserving documentation is a strict legal obligation rather than an optional administrative task.

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Victims Question Reassurance Measures

Despite the strengthened warnings, victims of Sam Eljamel have expressed deep skepticism regarding the effectiveness of these new measures. Campaigner Jules Rose, whose tear duct was removed during a failed operation by Eljamel, described the shredding of records by NHS Tayside as beyond devastating for those affected by the surgeon's actions.

Rose noted that while the update to NHS guidance is a positive step, it does little to reassure victims that such destruction will not recur. She criticized the current culture within health boards, suggesting that many believe they are a law unto themselves and may continue to ignore external mandates despite the threat of criminal charges.

NHS Tayside Admits System Failures

NHS Tayside has officially apologized for the shredding of the documents, admitting that this failure compounded and exacerbated the distress felt by patients. The health board attributed the loss of the logs to inadequate systems and processes rather than deliberate wrongdoing, although the timing of the destruction raises serious questions about oversight.

Sam Eljamel served as a consultant neurosurgeon at Ninewells Hospital from 1995 until his suspension in 2013. He also performed hundreds of operations at Dundee's private Fernbrae Hospital between 2002 and 2013. He resigned in 2014 and is now believed to be practicing surgery in Libya, far removed from the jurisdiction of the Scottish inquiry.

Impact on Ongoing Public Inquiry

The public inquiry into Sam Eljamel's conduct has heard that dozens of logbooks detailing his operations in Dundee were lost despite explicit orders to preserve them. In 2024, NHS Tayside was formally ordered not to destroy around forty theatre logbooks containing details of Eljamel's procedures at Ninewells Hospital.

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Despite this clear instruction, the documents were shredded in July 2025. As a result, the inquiry confirmed that NHS Tayside no longer possesses any records relating to some of the victims. This loss of evidence has left gaps in the historical record of patient care during Eljamel's tenure.

Consequences for Patient Care Records

The destruction of these records means that crucial historical data regarding patient outcomes and surgical techniques used by Eljamel is permanently gone. This has significant implications for the ongoing inquiry, which relies on comprehensive evidence to determine the full extent of harm caused to more than two hundred patients.

The incident has prompted a widespread review of document retention policies across the Scottish health service. The new rules aim to prevent similar lapses in other health boards, ensuring that future inquiries can access all necessary information without the interference of destroyed evidence.

Next Steps for NHS Governance

Health board leaders are now required to implement stricter controls over document management systems to comply with the updated Do Not Destroy notices. This includes training staff on the legal ramifications of evidence destruction and establishing robust auditing processes to monitor compliance.

The government and NHS Scotland continue to monitor the situation closely, with the inquiry expected to rely on alternative evidence where possible. The focus remains on providing justice for victims while ensuring that systemic failures in record-keeping do not recur in future medical investigations.