NHS Services Affected by Resident Doctor Strikes

The next round of resident doctor strikes, which start on Monday, June 15, and run until Friday, June 19, are expected to trigger major disruption and extensive rearrangement of 'non-urgent' appointments across acute NHS hospital trusts in England. Hospitals will need to adjust to reduced staffing levels, as junior doctors frequently make up a substantial portion of the frontline medical workforce. Elective procedures typically experience the highest cancellation rates.

People using NHS services next week have been reminded of a major reason why some appointments may be changed or rescheduled due to the next round of resident doctor strikes .

The strikes, which start on Monday, June 15, and run until Friday, June 19, are a result of a continuing dispute focused on pay restoration and access to speciality training positions. The British Medical Association (BMA) claims that doctors' earnings remain approximately 20% lower in real terms than they were in 2008, when adjusted for inflation. New doctors are calling for firm commitments to establish more speciality training positions to address deteriorating career bottlenecks.

The government previously announced 1,000 extra posts, but retracted them after the union announced strikes. The BMA has explicitly warned that there will be further action in July if no progress is made in negotiations with the new Health Secretary, James Murray. The exact dates for a July walkout have yet to be confirmed. Patients with appointments scheduled between June 15 and 19 should still attend unless contacted and informed otherwise.

The NHS will reach you using your preferred contact method and will inform you if your appointment needs to be changed. Hospitals will need to adjust to reduced staffing levels, as junior doctors frequently make up a substantial portion of the frontline medical workforce. Elective procedures typically experience the highest cancellation rates. If your health gets worse while awaiting your rescheduled appointment, get in touch with your GP or NHS 111.

If you experience serious, life-threatening symptoms, head to A&E straight away, as accident and emergency units continue operating throughout the strike action





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NHS Resident Doctor Strikes Pay Restoration Speciality Training Positions Junior Doctors Frontline Medical Workforce Elective Procedures Cancellation Rates Consultants Operating Theatres Outpatient Clinics Strike Action Patient Safety Available Staffing Rebooking Appointments Transferring Patients To The Next Available Sl Patient Safety Available Staffing Rebooking Appointments Transferring Patients To The Next Available Sl Patient Safety Available Staffing Rebooking Appointments Transferring Patients To The Next Available Sl

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