Kira Mitchell, 36, says her NHS therapist texted and called her most days, leading to a PTSD diagnosis. She is now calling for tougher rules barring dismissed therapists from practising.

A mother of two says NHS therapy, which is meant to ease mental health conditions, left her with a PTSD diagnosis after her therapist built a close personal relationship with her. Kira Mitchell, 36, from Newbury, Berkshire, said her NHS therapist called and texted her every day, both during and outside their sessions.

Kira said the relationship moved from professional to personal 'very quickly'. In January 2025 she was diagnosed with PTSD and told that her former therapist had been dismissed and barred from working at any NHS trust, although she could still practise privately.

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How a Professional Therapy Relationship Turned Personal

Kira's NHS therapist gave her a personal mobile number about one month into therapy, saying she could make contact at any time. The pair then began communicating outside sessions, texting and calling most days.

Kira believed they had developed an 'accidental friendship', which included planning a holiday together. She said she received messages such as 'I love you' and 'I just don't want to make your mental health worse'.

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Kira said the calls moved to WhatsApp and sometimes FaceTime, and conversations shifted to spa days and her therapist's personal life. 'I would become more concerned about her welfare than she was about mine,' she said.

NHS Trust Findings and Allegations of Psychological Abuse

Kira's breakdown in June 2024 came after her therapist told her she would recommend that she see another professional. In October 2024 Kira contacted the NHS trust, explained that she and her therapist had become friends, and showed the trust evidence.

In a letter, the trust said Kira's therapist had 'crossed ethical boundaries by being far too personal with the patient - causing great distress'. Specialists at the trust alleged that Kira had been a victim of psychological abuse at the hands of her therapist.

Kira said the trust told her that they were not friends and that this was abuse. She said she had been really unwell at the time and had needed another therapist.

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In January 2025 Kira received a text from her therapist saying 'They dismissed me on Thursday.' Kira said the experience had ruined her whole life and forced her to leave her career.

Calls for Tougher Rules on Former NHS Therapists

In the UK, a therapist dismissed by the NHS can still see patients privately. Kira is calling for a change in the law so that dismissed therapists are not allowed to practise at all.

Kira said that if she had not held all the evidence, her former therapist would have gotten away with it. She also said people do not understand how catastrophic the effects of therapy abuse can be, whether psychological, sexual or physical.

Kira, a former care company manager, said she is not the person she was before and no longer sees anyone or trusts anyone. She said there are thousands of people in the UK who have experienced this kind of abuse.