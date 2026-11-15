NHS Trust Waiting Times and Cancellations Exposed by Daily Mail Analysis

Daily Mail reveals stark disparities in NHS waiting lists and last-minute operation cancellations across England, highlighting the worst-performing trusts and the 18-week treatment target failures.

Patients across England are facing a stark postcode lottery regarding access to healthcare, with new data revealing extreme disparities in NHS waiting times and last-minute operation cancellations. A comprehensive analysis by the Daily Mail exposes how patients at certain hospitals are significantly more likely to endure vital care delays compared to those in other regions.

Nationally, 65.8 per cent of patients on NHS waiting lists had been on standby for 18 weeks or less in September. This figure represents the highest proportion recorded since September 2021. However, the health service continues to miss its statutory target of starting treatment for 92 per cent of patients within 18 weeks of referral, a goal it has failed to meet for several years.

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Trusts With Worst Waiting List Performance

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust recorded the poorest performance among major providers. The trust, which operates Basildon University Hospital, Broomfield Hospital, and Southend University Hospital, reported that just 51.6 per cent of patients had waited 18 weeks or less. This means nearly half of its waiting list exceeded the national target.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust followed with similarly poor results. Running sites including the Royal Sussex County Hospital and Worthing Hospital, the trust saw only 52 per cent of patients within the 18-week window. Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, operating Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital, ranked third worst at 54.7 per cent.

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The analysis focused only on providers with waiting lists of at least 10,000 patients to ensure statistical reliability. These figures highlight a significant gap between the best and worst performers in the system.

Best Performing Trusts for Treatment Speed

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust achieved the best results. 85.6 per cent of its patients remained within the 18-week target, meaning only one in seven waited longer than recommended. The hospital specializes in eye care, which may influence these specific statistics.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, came second with 83.6 per cent of patients meeting the timeframe. Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, managing Royal Berkshire Hospital and Townlands Memorial Hospital, placed third at 82.7 per cent.

These figures from NHS England measure the time from referral by a GP or clinician to the start of treatment. The data underscores the inconsistent nature of service delivery across different geographical areas.

Last-Minute Operation Cancellations and Breaches

Separate data reveals wide disparities in non-emergency operations cancelled at the last minute. Cancellations often stem from staff shortages, lack of beds, or insufficient theatre capacity. Some trusts also cite patient health status as a reason for postponement.

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Under NHS rules, patients whose elective procedures are cancelled for non-clinical reasons must receive another firm date within 28 days. Data from October 2025 to September 2026 shows many trusts falling short of this standard. North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust recorded 625 cancellations, with 498 breaches of the 28-day standard, equating to 79.7 per cent.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Foundation Trust also struggled, with 124 breaches against 196 cancellations, a 63.3 per cent breach rate. Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust saw 117 breaches for 202 cancellations, equaling 57.9 per cent. Royal United Hospitals Bath, Royal Berkshire, and Northampton General Hospital recorded zero breaches.

NHS Pressure Ahead of Winter Season

These findings emerge as the NHS faces mounting pressure ahead of the winter months. October saw record demand for accident and emergency departments, with over 2.5 million attendances recorded. This surge in patient volume places additional strain on hospital resources and waiting lists.

Ambulance services also experienced unprecedented demand, responding to almost 870,000 incidents. This figure marks a 7.7 per cent increase compared to October of the previous year. The high volume of emergency responses contributes to bed shortages and operational bottlenecks.

NHS national medical director Professor Frankie Swords recently warned that hospitals were already observing ominous early signs of winter pressures. The combination of high A&E attendance and operational cancellations suggests a challenging period ahead for healthcare providers across England.