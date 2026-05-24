NHS Waiting List Numbers Dropping, But Patients Are Being 'Quietly - and Deliberately - Lost from the Figures Altogether by an Administrative Sleight of Hand'

The author discusses their experiences dealing with patients who are being denied or put on unnecessarily long waiting lists. They express skepticism towards the claims made by former Health Secretary Wes Streeting and the impact that it may have on patient care.

Over the course of the past year, the author has observed an increasing trend of rejection of scans , referrals, and treatments from hospital departments within their busy north London GP practice.

They discuss patients like a 73-year-old otherwise healthy guitar teacher diagnosed with arthritis who was refused an ultrasound scan and steroid injection, and had to wait for a year for NHS physiotherapy, pushing him out of the workforce. Another example is a young woman suffering with severe gynecological problems who was discharged back to the GP to be managed without any treatment.

The author expresses skepticism towards former Health Secretary Wes Streeting's claim that NHS waiting lists are falling and that ministers are 'on track' to deliver a rapid reduction in history, as they observe the opposite trend in the front line practices





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHS Waiting Lists Rejection Of Scans Patient Rejection Health Services Patients Denied Care NHS Filters Out Patients Waiting List Problems Patients Waiting For Treatment In NHS Patients Pushed Out Of Workforce NHS Turning Patient Care Into Statistics

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