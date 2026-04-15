NHS Website Criticized for Lack of Dental Surgery Accessibility Information

A woman using a wheelchair is calling for improvements to the NHS website to provide clear information on the accessibility of dental surgeries. The current lack of consistent and accurate data makes it difficult for disabled people to find suitable dental care.

A woman who uses a wheelchair has highlighted the need for the NHS to improve the accessibility information provided on its website regarding dental surgeries. Sarah Rennie, from Shrewsbury, has reported that the current system makes it exceedingly difficult and time-consuming for disabled individuals to locate dental practices that meet their accessibility requirements. The NHS website's search tool, which is intended to help people find nearby dentists, often fails to provide consistent details about accessibility features, leaving users to undertake extensive and often frustrating research. Rennie's experience, which she describes as 'very common' among disabled people, reveals significant shortcomings in the current system and underscores the need for immediate improvements. Furthermore, Rennie's encounters with inaccurate information, such as conflicting statements about step-free access, emphasize the urgency of updating and verifying the accessibility details available on the NHS platform. She stresses the importance of having comprehensive, clear, and trustworthy information to ensure equitable access to dental care for everyone.

In her pursuit of finding a suitable dentist in Shropshire after relocating to the area, Rennie utilized the NHS online tool, only to be met with a frustrating lack of accessibility information. The absence of a filter to identify wheelchair-accessible practices forced her to meticulously check individual practice details, a process that revealed widespread deficiencies. According to Rennie's findings, of all the dental practices listed on the website, only a small fraction, approximately one in five, provided any accessibility information on their websites. This lack of transparency and the discrepancies she encountered, such as a practice claiming to be step-free while actually having stairs to the treatment room, highlight significant issues with the accuracy and reliability of the provided data. Rennie's experience serves as a clear indication that current practice falls short of fulfilling the duty to make 'reasonable adjustments' as required. She advocates for an improved system that removes these barriers and promotes equal access to care. The inability to quickly locate appropriate dental care can deter people from seeking appointments, leading to neglected oral health and possibly contributing to more serious medical conditions.

NHS England acknowledges the existing challenges and recognizes the need for enhancements to improve accessibility to dental services. A spokesperson for NHS England in the Midlands stated that efforts are underway to provide more dental appointments but acknowledges more action is required to ensure that all individuals have easy access to these essential services. The organization is collaborating with the government to introduce additional reforms in the coming months. NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have also expressed regret for Rennie's experience, demonstrating a commitment to addressing the shortcomings in accessibility information. Rennie’s experience illuminates the larger problem of healthcare accessibility for disabled individuals and has implications beyond just dentistry. Rennie expressed that many people with disabilities may choose to avoid regular dental appointments because of the added stress. She emphasized the importance of ensuring that the accessibility needs of disabled patients are adequately accommodated, and access information is readily available.





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