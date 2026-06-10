NHS Worker Dies After Crash Caused by Brain Aneurysm, Family Pays Tribute

A much-loved mother and NHS healthcare assistant died after a car crash in south Manchester, caused by a brain aneurysm she suffered while driving. Her family remembers her as kind, thoughtful, and selfless.

A much-loved mother and NHS healthcare assistant who died after a horror crash in south Manchester suffered a brain aneurysm at the wheel, her family have said as they paid a moving tribute to her.

The incident occurred shortly before 10am on Friday, June 5, when the woman, who has not been named, suffered what police described as a suspected medical episode while driving on a road in the Withington area. Her car crossed into the opposite lane and collided with another vehicle. She was rushed to hospital but very sadly died on Monday, June 8, after being taken off life support.

Her family have now issued a heartfelt tribute, describing her as a kind, thoughtful and selfless person who always put other people first. In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police, they said: Many people may already have heard about this incident, either through family and friends or online following the collision. It is with great sadness that we confirm that our mum passed away following the incident.

We were later informed that she had suffered a brain aneurysm whilst driving, which led to the collision. Our mum worked as a Healthcare Assistant and dedicated much of her life to caring for others. She was a kind, thoughtful and selfless person who always put other people first. She had a wonderful sense of humour, loved spending time with those around her, and brought warmth and kindness wherever she went.

She was deeply loved by her family and touched the lives of many people through her generosity and compassion. The family added that they are still coming to terms with the sudden loss and have asked for privacy during this difficult time. The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured but was treated for shock at the scene. Police are not treating the collision as suspicious and have prepared a file for the coroner.

Friends and colleagues have also paid tribute to the woman, describing her as a dedicated carer who went above and beyond for her patients. She worked for the NHS for many years and was known for her gentle nature and tireless work ethic. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support her family with funeral costs and has raised thousands of pounds.

The tragedy has shocked the local community in south Manchester, with many residents leaving flowers and messages at the crash site. Her family have thanked everyone for their kind words and support. The woman's passion for life and her dedication to helping others will be remembered by all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on in the countless lives she touched.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly life can change, and how important it is to cherish every moment. The family has urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward but stressed that they are focusing on grieving together. The loss of such a caring and loving mother has left a void that can never be filled. Her memory will be kept alive by the stories and smiles she shared with everyone around her.

She was a true example of selflessness and love, and her family takes comfort in knowing she is now at peace. The community has rallied around the family, offering support and condolences. The family expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and said that in the midst of their grief, it has been a source of strength. They hope that by sharing their story, they can raise awareness about brain aneurysms and the importance of medical check-ups.

The woman's sudden passing has been a devastating blow, but her spirit of generosity will continue to inspire those who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all





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