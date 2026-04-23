Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley Display Affection at PSG Match Amidst Album Release

Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley were spotted at a PSG football match, looking loved-up as they support the team. The outing coincides with the upcoming release of Niall's new album, 'Dinner Party,' which is inspired by their first meeting.

Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley made a public appearance at the Paris Saint-Germain ( PSG ) and FC Nantes football match on Wednesday, radiating affection as they watched PSG secure a 3-0 victory.

The couple, together for six years, arrived hand-in-hand at the Parc des Princes stadium, showcasing their individual styles – Niall in a casual yet chic ensemble of a white shirt, jeans, and a navy sweater, and Amelia in a striking Matrix-inspired leather outfit. This outing comes as Niall prepares to release his fourth studio album, 'Dinner Party,' in June, an entire project dedicated to his relationship with Amelia.

The album's title track, released last month, is directly inspired by the dinner party where they first met, an event Niall describes as life-altering. He has spoken extensively about how that single evening sparked a connection that has defined the past six years of his life and holds promise for the future. Niall detailed the creative process behind 'Dinner Party' in interviews, explaining how the song became the cornerstone of the entire album.

He recalled a period of writer's block followed by a breakthrough moment when the song began to take shape, realizing the significance of that initial meeting. He fondly remembers Amelia arriving late to the party through a mutual friend and the immediate connection they shared.

The couple, known for their privacy, have recently relocated to a luxurious £10 million home in West London, complete with a basement pub – a venture Niall jokingly admits was a 'terrible idea' due to the early closing times and the resulting influx of guests. Despite the logistical challenges, they are enjoying a 'quiet life' in their new neighborhood, surrounded by other celebrities.

Beyond his romantic life and upcoming album, Niall recently shared heartfelt reflections on the tragic passing of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, in a poignant interview. Liam's death in October 2024, at the age of 31, deeply affected many, and Niall's tribute highlighted the profound loss felt within the music community. The couple's appearance in Paris offers a glimpse into their enduring relationship, while Niall's forthcoming album promises a deeply personal exploration of love and connection.

The 'Dinner Party' album is set to be a testament to the transformative power of a single evening and the lasting impact of finding a life partner. Niall's openness about his relationship and his grief demonstrates a vulnerability that resonates with fans and offers a more intimate look into the life of the former boy band star





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Niall Horan Amelia Woolley PSG Football Dinner Party Album

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