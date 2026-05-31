Niall Horan finds comfort in final happy memory with Liam Payne, won't attend Harry Styles' wedding

Niall Horan opens up about his last meeting with Liam Payne before his death, the tribute song on his new album, and why he won't be attending Harry Styles' wedding.

Niall Horan has spoken about the bittersweet comfort he finds in knowing his final memory of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne is a happy one.

The 32-year-old singer saw Liam at his own concert in Buenos Aires just days before Liam died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony at age 31. Reflecting on that meeting, Niall shared that he will always be grateful for the time they had together, even though he still struggles to comprehend that Liam is gone.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Niall said, "I'm glad of that, it means my last memory of him was happy. It still feels surreal. On day one I was like, 'Nah, it didn't happen'. Our friendship was a bond that was there forever even if we hadn't seen each other for a while and it's wild that one day, like the flick of a switch, he's gone.

" He described how his grief contains both light and shade, as thinking back to their good times brings smiles and laughter amid the sadness. "When I think of Liam's passing, there is sadness, but it also makes me laugh and smirk because of the memories we had," he explained. "I'll go to places and think of something stupid in a hotel or something random that makes me laugh.

We always had good fun in Australia because we were able to get out and go to the beach. Liam wasn't too bad at surfing. I can barely swim.

" Niall revealed he remains in contact with Liam's family, noting that they all shared the unique experience of finding global fame as teenagers together. The Slow Hands hitmaker's new album, Dinner Party, includes a tribute to Liam called End of an Era. Niall believes Liam would have appreciated the track because he liked "songs that went somewhere.

" While the rest of One Direction have not yet heard the song, Louis Tomlinson has also written his own tribute to Liam, titled Dark to Light. Niall recalled "sharing the loss" with fans when he attended Louis's concert in Paris last month. Niall, Liam, and Louis rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010 alongside Harry Styles and Zayn Malik. The band split in 2016, and their only reunion came at Liam's funeral in October 2024.

Sources have indicated that while Niall gets along well enough with Louis and Zayn, there are tensions with Harry. In other news, Niall has playfully declined an invitation to Harry's wedding following the latter's engagement to actress Zoë Kravitz. During a radio interview on The Edge Breakfast in New Zealand, Niall was asked about upcoming weddings in his diary.

He mentioned that some friends were getting married, and when pressed whether any were former bandmates, he responded, "All right, no, no, no. I get it now. No, just mates of mine … I am not going, if that's what you're asking.

" The hosts expressed disappointment, and Niall joked, "I'm a busy man. " Despite any perceived tensions, Niall has previously praised Harry's solo work, calling his comeback single Aperture a "banger. " Harry reportedly proposed to Zoë with a ring worth around $1 million, and the couple is said to be considering wedding locations in the South of France or Italy, with a summer ceremony in mind.

Zoë was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum and was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020. Niall's reflections on Liam and his lighthearted comments about Harry's wedding offer a glimpse into the complex relationships among the One Direction members as they navigate life after the band and after tragedy





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