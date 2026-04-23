Niall Horan Shows Support for Louis Tomlinson Amidst Zayn Malik Feud and Health Concerns

Niall Horan attended Louis Tomlinson's Paris concert days after allegations surfaced of a physical altercation between Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, reportedly leading to the cancellation of their Netflix show. Zayn Malik is also currently seeking medical treatment for a separate health issue.

The recent fallout between former One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik continues to unfold, marked by allegations of a physical altercation and a subsequent show of support for Tomlinson from bandmate Niall Horan .

Reports surfaced last week detailing a significant dispute that allegedly occurred during the filming of a planned Netflix travel show featuring Tomlinson and Malik. Sources claim that Zayn punched Louis during filming, leading to a concussion for Tomlinson and necessitating medical attention. The incident, reportedly occurring six months ago, has apparently resulted in a complete breakdown in communication between the two singers, with neither speaking to the other since.

This tension appeared to escalate publicly when Louis Tomlinson unfollowed Zayn Malik on Instagram, a move widely interpreted as confirmation of a deepening feud. Amidst this controversy, Niall Horan demonstrated his allegiance to Tomlinson by attending the singer’s concert at the Accor Arena in Paris on Wednesday. Tomlinson acknowledged Horan’s presence during the show, expressing his gratitude to the crowd.

Video footage circulating on TikTok captures Tomlinson saying, 'I also wanna say I've got a mate in the house today, somewhere around there. So, yeah, shout-out to you Niall. Appreciate you coming today man, that means a lot. Thank you very much.

' This public display of support from Horan is seen as a clear indication of where his loyalties lie in the wake of the alleged altercation. The Netflix show, which was intended to document Tomlinson and Malik’s journey across the US as they reflected on their time in One Direction and their individual lives, has reportedly been shelved indefinitely due to the incident. The series represented a substantial financial investment, but the alleged violence has made its continuation untenable.

The Sun reported that the show was scrapped following the physical altercation, with Zayn accused of punching Louis in the face. Adding another layer to the situation, Zayn Malik has recently been seeking medical attention for a separate, undisclosed health issue. He was forced to cancel a performance in Kingston, UK, originally scheduled for April 13th, citing his health concerns.

In a heartfelt message to his fans on Instagram, Malik expressed his disappointment at having to cancel the show, emphasizing his gratitude for their understanding and acknowledging the support that has enabled his career. He also extended thanks to the hospital staff providing his care. Further reports indicate that Malik is now consulting with a leading cardiologist, and has postponed a scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show to focus on his recovery.

Sources have revealed that he is receiving treatment from what is described as 'the No. 1 cardiologist in the world.

' This health scare comes at a particularly challenging time for Malik, as he was preparing to promote his new album. The sequence of events – the alleged altercation with Tomlinson, the subsequent fallout, and now a health issue – paints a complex picture of the current state of affairs between the former bandmates and highlights the ongoing repercussions of the reported incident





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