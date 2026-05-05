Nicholas Brendon's Cause of Death Revealed: Actor's Legacy and Struggles Remembered

The cause of death for Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon has been revealed, shedding light on the health issues that led to his passing at 54. The actor, known for his role as Xander Harris, had a history of health struggles, including cardiovascular disease and depression. His family and fans remember his passion for acting and art, as well as his battles with personal demons.

Nicholas Brendon , best known for his role as Xander Harris in the iconic television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has had his cause of death revealed more than six weeks after his untimely passing at the age of 54.

According to the Putnam County Coroner, the actor's death was attributed to natural causes, specifically a blockage in his right coronary artery due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The blockage was found to be 90 percent, which significantly contributed to his fatal condition. Additional factors included acute pneumonia and a heart attack he suffered in 2023, following a diagnosis of a congenital heart defect.

Brendon, whose birth name was Schultz, had a history of health issues, including multiple spinal surgeries due to cauda equina syndrome, and was a longtime smoker. His female friend discovered him unresponsive at his home in Greencastle, Indiana, on March 20 around 8 a.m. She immediately contacted the police, informing them that Brendon had been experiencing chest pains and coughing but had refused to seek medical attention.

The actor's family released a statement expressing their grief and sharing details about his life and struggles. They acknowledged his passion for acting and his more recent love for painting and art, which he enthusiastically shared with his family, friends, and fans. They also mentioned his battles with depression, which he had faced since childhood, and his ongoing efforts to manage his diagnosis through medication and treatment.

Despite his struggles, the family noted that Brendon was optimistic about his future at the time of his death. Brendon's career spanned several decades, with his most memorable role being that of Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired from 1997 to 2003. He also appeared in other projects, including the film Yesterday Is Almost Here and the horror comedy Christmas Slasher, which is set to be his final on-screen appearance.

The actor had a tumultuous personal life, marked by multiple arrests for charges such as felony vandalism, public intoxication, grand theft, and felony corporal injury to a spouse. He had also sought help for his struggles, appearing on shows like Dr. Phil and Dr. Drew Pinsky and completing several rehab stints. Brendon's legacy continues to be celebrated by fans and colleagues alike, who remember him for his talent, passion, and the unique characters he brought to life on screen





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Nicholas Brendon Buffy The Vampire Slayer Cause Of Death Cardiovascular Disease Mental Health

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