Former YouTuber Nicholas Perry reveals severe nerve damage and chronic pain following body-contouring surgery, leaving him unable to perform daily tasks. Read more about his health crisis.

Former viral content creator Nicholas Perry, widely known by his online alias Nikocado Avocado, is currently enduring severe physical suffering due to complications from recent body-contouring surgery. The Florida-based influencer, who previously documented his dramatic weight loss journey, revealed that he has been left in constant, unbearable agony following a procedure intended to remove excess skin. Perry, 25, disclosed that the surgery resulted in suspected nerve compression that has significantly disrupted his ability to function in daily life.

Severe Nerve Damage and Chronic Pain

Nicholas Perry has stated that he has not slept in weeks and is experiencing excruciating pain twenty-four hours a day. The content creator described his condition as a nightmare, noting that he feels numbness in his left thumb and index finger alongside shooting pain down his left side. He explicitly mentioned that even simple actions like typing on his phone or folding clothes cause horrible stabbing sensations in his fingers. Perry emphasized that he cannot ride his bike or drive due to instability, highlighting the extent of his physical limitations.

Also read From plastic toys to shampoo: Could everyday chemicals influence children's liver health?

The influencer admitted that the pain is so intense he feels he is developing depression as a result. He expressed deep regret over the decision to undergo the procedures, stating that he has never been in so much pain in his entire life. Perry shared that he sits rocking back and forth, asking God for a sign that the suffering will end. He described the emotional toll of the situation, noting that he has never cried so much in his life while waiting for answers about his health.

Surgical History and Weight Loss Transformation

Perry first gained global recognition on YouTube for his mukbang videos, where he consumed massive quantities of food in eating challenges. However, in 2024, he made a significant life change by privately losing a staggering amount of weight. He dropped from 411 pounds down to 158 pounds, a transformation he later revealed to his fanbase. After achieving his weight loss goal, Perry was left with approximately 10 pounds of sagging excess skin on his neck, face, and abdomen, which prompted his decision to seek surgical intervention.

Advertisement

To address the loose skin, Perry underwent multiple plastic surgeries. The most recent procedure took place in September 2026, where he had a second vertical torsoplasty. This specific body-contouring surgery is designed to remove excess skin and fat along the sides, back, or front of the torso. Perry had hoped the procedure would remove just two pounds of excess skin, but it instead led to serious medical complications around his armpit area.

Medical Complications and Lack of Recovery

The surgical complications appear to have caused suspected nerve compression, leading to the severe pain Perry is experiencing today. In response to the worsening condition, Perry underwent an emergency decompression surgery. During this revision procedure, his surgeon removed sutures, scar tissue, fluid, and a small vein that was potentially compressing the nerve. Despite this corrective measure, Perry reported that two weeks later, he remains in the exact same amount of pain with no improvement in his symptoms.

Further complicating his recovery, Perry claimed he has struggled to secure an appointment with a neurologist to properly diagnose the extent of the damage. He stated that it remains unclear whether the original problem has been fully resolved or if there are additional issues causing the chronic agony. The lack of specialized medical attention has left Perry feeling helpless and desperate for relief, as he continues to wait for a definitive diagnosis or effective treatment plan to alleviate his suffering.